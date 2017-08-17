Letter: Ugh!

I do not warmly welcome Trump’s management style and actions, but seeing the U.S.A. and Canada submerged in a mixture of left-wing dreamy adolescence, right-wing greedy, narrow-minded, blustering capitalism, and irresponsible politicians — I accept that 1) Trump-like management logically follows recent U.S. presidents and popular North American lifestyles; 2) there is neither leadership (political or evangelical) on the horizon, nor broadly popular reason and goodwill prevalent in the populace for our rescue; and 3) there is strong likelihood that the experience of revolution or war will be required to restore us to a more humble and sensible perspective.

Donald might just pull it off. Prefer he’d wait another five years so I can avoid it, though.

Perhaps a petition with a few million escape artist signatures would induce Donald to play Goliath and Kim to play David, thus saving a lot of bloodshed (but we might have to learn Korean).

Makes one suspicious that “bailing the world out with cheap money” rather than letting it suffer through a depression has simply set us up for a well-deserved ass kick back to responsible sanity. Ugh!

Paul Bennett

Orillia