Letter: Bright idea

Re Consider all of the facts, letter to the editor, Aug. 16

Thank you, Mr. McMillan, for a wonderful letter.

For my first 20 years, I don’t recall giving a tinker’s damn.

For the most recent 70-odd years, I have consistently lamented that I, and all the rest of us citizens, were at the mercy of politicians at every level, who made life-altering decisions for us, behind the unassailable protection of “being democratically elected.” There was no recourse but “un-election” at the next election — which is generally too little, too late, has lost relevance to the offence in the fog of time’s forgetfulness, and no great penalty anyway.

Your suggestion of a “mandatory investigation for corruption of anyone involved in cutting (or making more expensive) the public benefits of cheaper power for schools, hospital, etc.” suggests an intriguing solution to my lament.

If the federal and provincial governments (who set all rules and regulations for authority in Canada and who make their living writing new laws and regulations) make it an indictable offence for individual politicians and civil servants to make changes whereby the cost outweighs the public benefit, those regulatory governments should also set fines and prison terms for the offenders — as is done casually for parking-meter offences, speeders or drunken drivers.

Thanks again, Mr. McMillan. Now, MP Stanton and MPP Brown, please get on with it!

Beverley Duncan

Orillia