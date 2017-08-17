History lesson
Mark Wanzel/photo First World War re-enactor Paul Rollinson prepares a small group of conscripts for trench warfare as visitors to the Simcoe County Museum learn about Simcoe County's contribution during the war, and participation in the Battle of Vimy Ridge, during an after-hours event called Canada At War on Tuesday. For more information about the museum and its events, visit museum.simcoe.ca.
