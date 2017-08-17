The City of Orillia has received a nearly half-million-dollar gift from the province — again.

The city announced Thursday the province will be providing $472,530 to help make up for lost revenue from the tax exemption of non-profit long-term-care homes.

The province provided the same amount in 2016, for the same reason.

An amendment to provincial regulation 282/98 came into effect Dec. 18, 2015. Spencer House was the only property in Orillia that met the conditions of the regulation and was exempt from property taxation, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2016.

Orillia and other municipalities said they weren’t expecting the financial burden, so they urged the province to provide some relief. After receiving that relief in 2016, they pushed for more, which led to Thursday’s announcement.

“It’s very welcome news,” said Jim Lang, Orillia’s treasurer. “It will help to offset significant tax-write-off costs.”

The city earlier projected it would lose about $1.3 million this year due to tax appeals. This latest boost from the Ministry of Finance “will definitely help the 2017 budget,” Lang said.

While Lang would like to see further relief, he isn’t holding his breath.

“It was made clear this is the last year we should expect it,” he said.

In a statement, Mayor Steve Clarke said he was grateful for the funding.

“We are very appreciative to our provincial partners for hearing our concerns and providing this additional funding,” he said. “This grant will be used in the city’s operating budget to offset higher-than-budgeted expenses including winter control and property-tax appeals.”

— With files from Patrick Bales

