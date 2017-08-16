Women rule the weekend at Boots and Hearts

It rained about a half-dozen times at Burl’s Creek last Friday, but the last burst was different.

During Keith Urban’s headlining set Friday, one that had already been shortened by inclement weather, the skies opened once more.

This wasn’t a light sprinkle either; it was a torrential downpour which briefly rivalled the kind of rain that helped shut down the park earlier in the evening.

Urban was unfazed. A sort of smile came to his face as he played near the front of the catwalk, drenched in sweat and rain as the crowd of 30,000-plus cheered louder and louder.

For a moment, it felt like this festival could be different. That such a headliner could bring out such joy in such a unexpected situation, it could be a different experience than past years at Boots & Hearts.

Not quite.

Urban gave way to his co-headliners for the rest of the weekend, Brantley Gilbert — the personification of the Nickelback/Kid Rock cover of Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting — and Luke Bryan, whose first number one song is best known for rhyming “whiskey” and “frisky,” who couldn’t stand up to Urban’s performance, but pleased the crowd as much, if not more, than Australian transplant.

While each evening featured 30,000 revellers inside Burl’s Creek, maybe a third of those people ventured from their tents and RVs before the dinner hour on any day.

A walk through the campgrounds that surround Burl’s Creek Event Grounds provides enough evidence for conviction. Tens of thousands of people, an equal number of empty beer cans and discarded Solo cups, littered the few hundred acres of camping between Lines 7 and 9 in Oro-Medonte, a rural community of about 20,000 people.

The campgrounds on a Sunday afternoon always look like a tornado went through them, even more so in a year when an actual tornado could have touched down. But the mountain of debris that will be removed by volunteers and staff members within the next few days is not a new concern.

Neither is the campers’ ambivalence toward the daytime programming inside the festival grounds. Every year it becomes more apparent that Boots & Hearts is not a music festival. It’s a festival that just happens to play music.

Just like every other year, the sparse attendance during the daytime programming, when some of the finest performances are taking place, is troubling. And those who miss out are on the losing end.

This year, that ranged from the surprising solid songwriting and classic country vibe from Kiefer Sutherland to the newly found confidence of Jess Moskaluke. The latter, who clearly continues to pray at the alter of Shania, is an incalculably improved performer since her last time at Boots & Hearts, playing the Coors Banquet Kick-Off Party in 2015.

They were the closing acts on the Front Porch Stage Friday and Sunday respectively. The weekend’s two best sets were also found on that stage in the forms of Jessica Mitchell and Nice Horse.

Mitchell, who splits her time between Toronto and Nashville, finds herself among a class of female country artists who are taking direct inspiration from their lives to create hauntingly beautiful tunes, steeped in the traditions of Loretta Lynn and Bobbie Gentry. Unlike Bryan, her songs about whiskey are not odes to getting people in bed, but rather getting them out of your head.

Nice Horse, on the other hand, comes out swinging with the same swagger as crowd favourites Midland or Brett Eldredge, but flips off the bro-country mentality that permeates through Boots & Hearts each year. An all-female four-piece from Calgary, they are music industry veterans that have combined the nonsense they’ve seen and likely faced in their careers with killer hooks and smart songwriting.

A couple of hours after Nice Horse left the Front Porch Stage, Lindi Ortega was there to shut it down for the night. Instantly, it became abundantly clear. Country music specifically — and maybe even Boots & Hearts itself — is just like the world as a whole. In the end, after the men have tried to burn it down, it will be saved by the women.

