Shayla Brown, a young partially blind girl, had a long-time wish granted when she landed a role in the chorus, alongside professional actors, in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, currently playing at the King's Wharf Theatre in Penetanguishene.

"I always wanted to perform but my parents weren't sure (until) we found out a guy at another school was visually impaired, but was the lead in his school (Georgian Bay District Secondary School) musical," said Brown, who has wanted to perform from the time her grandmother took her to see one of Drayton Entertainment's shows (The Wizard of Oz) at the age of eight.

After an open call audition earlier this spring, she was one of 32 young performers selected for the children's chorus which is divided into two teams that will rotate throughout the show's run. She is the only member of the chorus from Port McNicoll -- the rest are drawn from a wide area that extends from Barrie to Wasaga Beach.

Her role is to sing and dance and encourage Joseph when he is in captivity. The musical tells the biblical story of Joseph, who is sold into slavery by his eleven jealous brothers when their father, Jacob, gives him a dazzling coat of many colours. Joseph, played by Jamie McKnight (a former member of The Canadian Tenors), faces many obstacles on the way to freedom but his ability to interpret dreams and predict the future will lead the way.

Currently 14 years old, Brown marked her graduation from Mundy's Bay Public School in Midland in June. She can read braille and has access to vision resource teachers and education assistants at the school. Her favourite subject was history.

In everyday life, she navigates with the use of a white cane but she won't need to use it in the show. She will be able to follow along with everyone else.

"It's pretty easy to understand. We sing and we act," said Brown, adding that as long as people are descriptive in their directions -- turn right or left rather than saying 'over there', she's good to go. "It's really exciting. I love it. (My) favourite part is working with other kids doing things that I like."

Brown in the only one in her family of three brothers and one sister that is partially blind. She can see a bit through her left eye -- colours and shapes, no details -- and she can't see very far into the distance. She attributes her vision loss to being born too early and has known about it since she was four years old. As for other people, they get used to it, she said.

Brown has been taking singing lessons, learned different styles of music and competed in music festivals every year but when it came to learning her audition song, a small segment from Close Every Door, she did it herself. She started lessons when she was in Grade 5 and her favourite genre is Broadway. She was also in the school choir.

While there was no drama program at her elementary school, she did attend drama camp with the Huronia Players. She's looking forward to Grade 9 in September because her high school has a drama program and she hopes to perform when she grows up. For fun, she enjoys cross-country skiing. She has a guide who skis beside her.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat was the first musical by the team of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. With a couple of revisions to make it longer, the full-length version was created in 1976, just before its North American premiere. Since then it has been performed by professional and community theatre alike, been nominated for numerous awards from the West End to Broadway and has become one of the most successful stage shows of all time.

The show runs until Sept. 3 at the King's Wharf Theatre in Penetanguishene. Evening and matinee performances are available. Tickets are $46 for adults; $27 for youth under 20 years of age plus HST, available through kingswharftheatre.com or by calling the box office at 705-549-5555.