Season’s curtain call nears

Summer theatre in town is hitting the home stretch. The Orillia Opera House has Weekend Comedy, a play by Sam and Jeanne Bobrick. I have not seen the play yet, but I am hopeful the streak of good plays at the opera house will continue.

Sam Bobrick has written 35 plays and written for a lot of television shows. (Captain Kangaroo was the first, followed by The Flintstones, Get Smart, Saved by the Bell, the Tim Conway Comedy Hour and the Smothers Brothers, among many.)

In this play, an older couple rents a cottage for a long weekend; a younger couple rented the same cottage for the same time. I can think of the possibilities for comedic writing (you kids, you’re all the same) and I’ll bet Bobrick thought of a few others.

Get tickets at the box office, 705-326-4070. It runs to Sept. 1.

At the Orillia Community Church, the New Sunshine Festival also has a play that started this week. On Feb. 15, 1984, Ethel Merman died. At 9 p.m., all of the theatres on Broadway turn off their lights for an hour, such was the regard for her.

Norbert David’s revue, The Night the Lights Went Out on Broadway, lays out her career along with the tunes she sang. It runs to Aug. 26 and you can get tickets at newsunshinefestival.com or by calling 705-242-8011.

Both theatre companies have specials and group ticket prices.

Park it

The Downtown Orillia Classic Car show is happening Saturday. Finally, the complaint there aren’t enough parking places downtown is valid.

There are usually more than 400 cars of various colours (including rust), shapes, sizes and model years to look at and take pictures of.

The Bogies (a ‘50s/’60s band) are playing on a stage near the Orillia Public Library. Just Another Band (classic rock) is on a stage near Front Street. At night, Hells Bells is playing at the Geneva Event Centre.

At Peter and Mississaga streets, I will be playing. Actually, the percussion ensemble I’m in, CADRE, will be. We’ll be playing at 11:30 a.m., 12:45 p.m. and 2 p.m. Don’t miss your chance to turn the table and critique what I do.

For even more music, George Canyon is playing at the opera house. Basically, parking problems are going to occur into the evening, too. Plan accordingly.

If you just want to get away from it all, across the lake, the 32nd annual Chippewas of Rama Powwow is on Saturday and Sunday. I’m not saying the parking or crowds are going to be any different from those downtown. The grand entry is at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday and at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 per day, or $15 for the weekend.

Friday night, the Old Dance Hall Players have an improv show at the Geneva at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Get them at olddancehallplayers@gmail.com. If you have not seen these folks do their version of Whose Line is it Anyway, you should. Keep in mind, it’s improv; mostly, the jokes are great, but sometimes they don’t connect. Such is the danger of doing improv. I’ve gone many times and generally laugh my shorts off.

Sunday at the Geneva, a fundraiser for the Toronto General and Western Hospital Foundation is happening. Friends of Max Durnford, who recently had a kidney transplant, and Janet-Lynne Durnford (donated hers, but not to Max — there are some limits on sharing with your spouse) have this welcome-home party of sorts, and the Durnfords thought any money raised should go to the hospitals that will make their appearance Sunday possible. It is at 1 p.m. and entertainment is by the Old Dance Hall Players and Liz Anderson.

One place you won’t have a problem finding a parking spot is at Tudhope Park. That’s where the Teen Town reunion is happening at the Barnfield Point Recreation Centre Saturday night. The event is envisioned to recreate the spirit of the Pav. If you don’t know what that is, you haven’t been here long enough (or read my column the past couple of weeks — shame on you). The Pav was a nightclub across from the water-filtration plant and Couchiching Beach Park. Like today’s Kee to Bala, a lot of well-known musicians used to do gigs at the Pav. Robbie Lane and the Disciples are performing. Get tickets ($30) at Alleycats Music, C.C. Pants and Brewery Bay Food Company.

Sunday, the Orillia Jazz Festival has another warm-up gig with Brian O’Kane on trumpet joining the Joe Huron Trio at Era 67 at 5 p.m. Go for the trio; stay for the surprise of the guest artist. I’ve been to the past few warm-up concerts and the guests have been stupendous.

Redefining downtown dining

Starry Night happens Aug. 26 in the Arts District. This festival of art (visual and musical) in its 13th year has grown to 34 venues. It really doesn’t need any help attracting a huge crowd, but it’s getting some.

The downtown restaurants have the Farm to Table Dinner happening. Eating right there on the street by the library after drinks in the Green Room at the opera house. All of the food comes from farms near Orillia. You can’t get a ticket, because it’s sold out, but you can always eat at the participating restaurants. The Orillia Food Council is also having a Local Food Festival earlier in the day at the Orillia Farmers’ Market.

The Paul James Band is playing at the Geneva the same night.

Swartz's shorts

• I am saddened to learn of the passing of Gary Hains Aug. 8. He and Valerie have been fixtures at every sort of blues concert in the area for as long as I can remember. I think he was Wayne Buttery’s biggest fan, because every time I bumped into him, he would tell me of one of Buttery's gigs I should go to see, regardless of where it was happening. You could feel the joy he had, being in the same room as the live music he loved. Sometimes you wish you had a chance to say goodbye. This is one of them.

• The Orillia Museum of Art and History (OMAH) has Part 3 of Elemental Mariposa up. The Main Street is about the evolution of our main street. The opening reception has been rescheduled to Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. (Starry Night). There are three other exhibits to see as well.

• Lee Contemporary Art (5 Peter St. S.) has a new exhibit of Dan Nuttall’s work up. He won the last Carmichael Landscape Show at OMAH. Down the hall, Suite 204 is showing off its freshened-up gallery. Peter Street Fine Arts has sculptural pieces by David Alan Hill.

• It’s time to get your application in for the Orillia Fall Fair singing contest. All the details are at orilliafallfair.com.

• Coming up: The Brownstone has DJ Subverse Tech in Friday; for a good time (real gritty blues), see Frankie and Jimmy on Saturday. Bryan, Brian and Rob are at the Orillia Farmers’ Market Saturday. Lake Country Grill has Steph Dunn in Wednesday; Even Steven is in Saturday. Dunn also plays Era 67 every Thursday. Jamie Drake hosts an open-mic jam at McCabe’s Fridays at 8 p.m. Dav Langstroth hosts storytelling at the Port of Orillia Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. Darrin Davis leads a songwriting circle the last Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Orillia Public Library. The Mississauga Pops Concert Band plays the Sunday-evening Aqua Theatre concert this week. Craig Cardiff has his fifth annual cruise on the Island Princess Aug. 27; get tickets, at $30 in advance, at thebigevent.ca.