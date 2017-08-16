Rama Powwow this weekend

Dancers from Turtle Island will bring their talent to Rama’s annual powwow this weekend.

Along with the singing and dancing, the family-friendly event will have various vendors carrying food, arts and crafts.

Tickets are available at the gate for $10 for a day and $15 for the weekend, while it is free to attend for kids younger than 12, veterans, seniors, and disabled individuals.

The powwow is set to take place Saturday and Sunday at the John Snake Memorial Multipurpose Grounds at 6030 Rama Rd.

For more information, call Rama First Nation at 705-325-3611.