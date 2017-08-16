Oh, the ways we can grow

Growing up on a small farm outside of Orillia, I learned early on about the importance of being able to grow your own food. My time at Trent University researching sustainable agriculture taught me to think beyond growing food for myself and how to support other local food initiatives in my community.

This is the first year for the community garden co-ordinator position, as it is a new role requested by council and approved in the 2017 budget. It has been an exciting and rewarding journey being the first community garden co-ordinator for the City of Orillia. I’ve had a great opportunity to explore the different options for the city’s involvement in community gardens. For my first season, the focus has been on supporting the volunteers and encouraging community engagement at the High Street community garden and the creation of the allotment garden at Lakehead University.

A community garden is space where community members grow fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers for themselves and their community. In Orillia, there are many types of community gardens including communal, allotment, educational and pollinator.

The High Street garden is organized as a communal garden and was started in 2011 by the Orillia Community Gardens group and the Orillia Youth Centre. Anyone is able to volunteer at the garden and the food grown is shared between gardeners and the community. As part of our initiative to provide support at High Street and to learn more about how the communal approach to community gardening works, we’ve facilitated weekly drop-in volunteer work parties every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. to help maintain the garden. Through these work parties and engaging with the gardeners, we are looking to understand how to best assist the program and ensure the garden is safe and that any liability issues are addressed.

There’s something new to do in the garden each week. Over the summer, we’ve managed the ongoing challenge of weeding, planted a variety of vegetables and even had a monarch butterfly presentation. A highlight has been working with the neighbourhood kids and teaching them about the foundations of gardening. The work parties will continue until the end of the summer and everyone, regardless of gardening experience, is welcome to join. If you’re interested in volunteering in the garden next year, please provide us with your name and contact information either by email at eruggles@orillia.ca or by phone at 705-330-1473.

Also this summer, we have five enthusiastic gardeners participating at the allotment garden at Lakehead. Each gardener has a four-by-12-foot raised bed to plant the fruits and vegetables of his or her choice. Tomatoes are certainly the vegetable of choice this summer, but there are lots of other tasty plants growing, such as carrots, radishes, bush beans, potatoes, peppers and more.

An allotment garden is a type of community garden where people or groups can rent plots for the season to grow food. Allotment gardens provide a great opportunity for people or organizations who don’t have the space or the right growing conditions for a vegetable garden. For example, one of this year’s gardeners lives in a townhouse and doesn’t have enough space for a vegetable garden. The allotment garden provided that opportunity.

Now that we’re nearing the end of the 2017 growing season, we’re starting to plan for next year. We want the allotment garden program to continue to grow and we’re reaching out to Orillians to find more eager gardeners for 2018. If you’re interested in having your own plot for 2018, please visit orillia.ca/gardens and provide us with your name and contact information.

If you’ve ever thought about getting involved in a community garden, now’s a perfect time. Besides growing your own food, being involved in a community garden has many benefits. Gardening is a great way to spend time outside and get some exercise. Community gardens can also connect you to like-minded people who care about where their food comes from and making a difference in their community.

For more information on community gardens, please visit orillia.ca/gardens or contact the parks, recreation and culture department at 705-329-7250.

Ellie Ruggles is the City of Orillia’s community garden co-ordinator.