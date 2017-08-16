Psst, pass the word along.

Much like the warning at the ‘60s Woodstock concert to avoid the brown acid, authorities are warning today’s recreational drug users to carry Naloxone kits in case their drugs are laced with Fentanyl.

“We’re alerting recreational drug users that the MDMA (ecstasy) or cocaine they’re taking could be tainted with Fentanyl,” said Janice Greco, manager of injury and substance misuse prevention at the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU).

Greco is sounding the alarm after the health unit was warned of a spike in overdoses between Aug.9 and Aug. 13 by its surveillance program at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH).

During that five day period, 22 people were registered into the emergency department after overdosing, which is roughly 50% higher than any five-day period in the last two years.

Of those 22 people, nine had taken heroin or OxyContin. The other 13 people didn’t disclose what they had consumed.

“Drug use isn’t new but the lethality of Fentanyl is,” Greco said. “This is the tip of the iceberg. I think there’s a big percentage of people who won’t go to the emergency department.”

Greco said the medical community is concerned about the “bootleg Fentanyl” used to cut heroin, OxyContin, ecstasy or cocaine.

“This is totally black market stuff, there’s no testing – or standards – to ensure what they think they’re buying is actually what they’re getting,” she added.

The health unit’s website (http://bit.ly/2wQT6CQ) explains opioids like morphine, oxycodone and Fentanyl are prescription pain killers, but like heroin, can be used to get high.

However, because opioids are depressants, they slow down the drug-user’s breathing.

When someone uses more than the prescribed amount or a combination of drugs – or the drug includes substances they’re unaware of, like Fentanyl – they can stop breathing altogether.

Now fake OxyContins are on the streets in Barrie, Greco said, adding people believe they are taking one type of pill they’re comfortable with but are ending up with completely different results, including overdosing.

Greco said because the prevalence of Fentanyl is now likely – and so dangerous – she’s urging drug users to take precautions before they use.

“Because this is now a possibility, get a Naloxone kit, use it and call 911. It is a medical emergency,” she said.

As the effects of Naloxone only last 60 to 90 minutes, depending on which drug has been consumed, users might need a second dose of Naloxone, she said.

RVH’s emergency room physician, Dr. George Karasmanis said he worked the Aug. 11, 12 and 13 weekend.

“We have overdoses pretty much every day,” said Karasmanis. “They’re not all narcotic-based, some are cocaine and other drugs and alcohol is a big one, too. But there does seem to be more narcotic overdoses now.”

Once the Naloxone is administered, the patient sleeps and is monitored for a number of hours to ensure they can breathe on their own.

Karasmanis said staff attempts to find the motive behind taking the drug; if there are mood disorders, anxiety or depression or if the person is suicidal.

“And we try to determine how long they’ve been taking drugs and if we can, we suggest they visit the RVH Addiction Centre on Wellington Street for withdrawal support,” he said.

For people unsure about helping an overdose victim, the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act that came into effect earlier this year might ease those concerns.

The Act provides some legal protection for people who may be on parole, on probation, have possession of a drug or are working through a conditional sentence.

The act was created to protect those who stay or leave from the overdose scene before help arrives.

Dr. Lisa Simon, associate medical officer of health at the health unit, offered additional advice for drug users.

“Anyone using drugs recreationally should ensure they have someone with them when using (drugs),” Simon said.

“They should use small quantities to start with, and make a plan and know how to respond to an overdose,” she added.

