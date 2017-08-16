Ramara Township isn’t asking for the house or even joint custody; it just wants divorce.

But Mayor Basil Clarke said it’s been frustrating, at best, as the municipality tries to separate itself from the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority (LSRCA) after council voted last year to leave the regional body effective Jan. 1 as a cost-saving measure.

“If a member doesn’t want to be a member of an association, I expect they would be allowed to leave,” Clarke said, adding he doesn’t expect Ramara’s urge to leave will lead to a rush of other municipalities following suit. “Why would everyone want to leave if they’re doing such a great job?”

But LSRCA CAO Mike Walters said at this point, it’s more accurate to say Ramara has defaulted on its annual levy payment than an official departure.

“As a conservation authority, we are bound by the legislation of the Conservation Authorities Act and our mandate to protect people and property through our core water risk-management services,” Walters said. “We cannot withhold our services even though their payment is in default.”

Walters said there’s a prescribed process outlined in the aforementioned act Ramara must follow in order to leave the LSRCA.

“Essentially, they must be successful in getting a majority of our member municipalities to agree to the dissolution of the entire authority,” he said. “To date, we’re not aware that this process has been initiated.”

In late June, Walters sent a letter to member municipalities throughout Simcoe County, York and Durham regions outlining Ramara’s current outstanding levy of $42,213 and the various essential services the township receives for that amount.

“Ramara’s suggestion that they are not receiving good return on their investment is totally unfounded as they have benefited financially probably more than any other municipality in the watershed,” Walters wrote.

“It truly is unfortunate that Ramara does not recognize the value of its membership with LSRCA and is opting to discontinue this partnership. However, until such time as Ramara is successful in its bid to leave, LSRCA will not only continue to provide the provincially mandated and legislated program and services but will also seek Ramara’s financial support to help cover these costs.”

The LSRCA has asked its member municipalities to pass a resolution opposing Ramara’s request to leave, and some other municipal councils have openly questioned the township’s move.

Bradford West Gwillimbury Coun. Gary Lamb, for example, noted the LSRCA’s expertise in issues of flood protection saves municipalities the cost of maintaining staff to carry out provincially mandated programs, but he still recommended taking a hands-off position.

“They (Ramara) don’t want someone coming in and telling them, ‘You can’t build there’,’” Lamb said, suggesting if Ramara council issues building permits for lands in flood-prone areas, “it’s at their own risk.

“If Ramara is going to take that point of view, Ramara’s going to take that risk. I’m disappointed that someone’s going to take that step backwards, but I don’t think it’s our business.”

Coun. Peter Ferragine, who sits on the LSRCA board, disagreed. He noted whether or not Ramara pays its assessment as a member, the conservation authority still has a responsibility to review building permits.

But fellow Coun. Gary Baynes recommended just receiving the motion, and giving “Ramara an opportunity to state their case.”

It was a different story at a recent Innisfil council meeting.

While Bradford West Gwillimbury councillors decided on no further actions for the time being, Innisfil councillors voted to hold Ramara “accountable for its fair and equitable share” of the cost of provincially mandated programs.

“Everyone has to pull their own weight,” Innisfil Deputy Mayor Lynn Dollin said.

“As soon as one pulls out, it creates a bigger burden on the rest. There has been money spent and there has been work done in Ramara, and I think they should pay their share.”

Clarke, meanwhile, said the township already has the staff to issue permits and visit building sites. So, in the end, leaving the conservation authority is a cost savings.

Aside from saving the annual membership costs, Clarke said leaving would help township homeowners by preventing delays in building permits.

As for the application of the Lake Simcoe Protection Act and the Source Water Protection Act, Clarke said township staff are qualified enough to enforce the rules.

“We have the trained personnel,” he added.

— With files from Miriam King

andrewphilips@live.ca