Letter: Of and for the people

There has been a long history in Orillia of arts and culture; this has been sustained over the decades by forward-thinking and progressive councils and citizens. Public and private interests agree that the image of Orillia as a “place to visit and live” was inspired, at least in part, by Stephen Leacock’s humorous stories. As such, Leacock’s estate at Brewery Bay serves as a reminder of the past and offers a gateway to the future.

Official recognition of the significance of this property rests with its heritage designation. The community effort that saved this edifice, restored the property, and rebuilt the boathouse remain clear demonstrations of the lasting affinity Orillians have with the place. This connection has been often strained, frequently tested, and hotly argued at local establishments — typically in a manner which would have brought a smile to its founder. But, of significance for our current discussion, this connection has never been severed.

The Leacock Home and Museum represents something that is of and for the people of Orillia. To make use of the resource in a manner other than to enhance the lives and culture of the citizens of the Sunshine City would be myopic. It would disinherit our children and grandchildren of an asset and resource, once altered, never to be again. To use the place and its beautiful grounds to sustain a lasting cultural legacy for Orillia, one that bounds far and away from the typical and mundane, would be to transfer immeasurable gain to future generations.

Dennis Rizzo

Orillia