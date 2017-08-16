Letter: Bottoming out

When the Orillia powers-that-be decided to go to paper leaf bags, I for one shuddered. Needless to say, I started trying to use up my clear plastic bags before that dreaded day. Well, now I have seen first-hand what a bad idea this really was.

With all the rain this summer, I have seen many bottoms fall out of the paper bags while trying to get them to the curb. You end up using three bags trying to pick up the mess and set it out. I have also witnessed homeowners on various streets in Orillia with numerous paper bags set out the night before pick-up, rain through the night and then, upon trying to lift the bags to the truck, the bottoms rip away and there is a huge mess curbside. And not all of the city workers are not stopping to clean this up, but the homeowners themselves.

So, what happens this fall when we put out anywhere from 20 to 50 bags of leaves per week and it rains before pick-up day? I shudder to think about it. Perhaps a little more thought should have been given to this big change before implementing it. The plastic bags were wonderful, could be emptied and then reused or put in the blue box. Not to mention the increase in price of the paper bags, especially when it often takes up to three bags for the work of one.

Just saying.

Toni Smith

Orillia