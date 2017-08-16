Let’s extinguish hate together

Race is not political. It is not defined by attitude or ideology. It is the colour of one’s skin. Nothing more.

A couple of months ago, I couldn’t have imagined the need to put this sentiment to paper. Rather, it was a value most Canadians held dear. The political discourse was such that racism was not to be tolerated; it was pushed to the edge of society. But that wholesome reality we have been accustomed to is becoming compromised. As Canadians, we have borne witness to a reversal of political and social development happening south of our border. It is a devastating sight.

NBC News’ Rachel Maddow shed some light on why the scenes in Charlottesville, Va., were so shocking. “We are experiencing something right now that is not new. But we are having a particularly bad outbreak of (racist acts) this year … The practical difference, it is a very granular thing but it may end up being very important. It’s the public identifiability of the participants here … When these guys all turned up at the University of Virginia on Friday night. Every individual who showed up … will forever be identifiable as a person who went to that rally.”

Racist sentiment and gatherings have always been present in the United States. But something has changed when looking back on modern history. These individuals are no longer trying to hide their affinities by covering their faces or meeting in remote locations. They are parading with pride, torches in hand, no shame. However, they should feel shame. They are creating a division in society based not on reality, but on a fictional reality they have developed in their own minds. Every time I see these individuals interviewed, I want to ask them how they came to these horrible conclusions. Why do they harbour so much hatred for groups of people they know little about? Do they not recognize the historical struggles of racial minorities in a predominantly white society?

But it seems these misguided ideas are not just limited to fringe elements of society. The U.S. president’s baffling suggestion those on the “left” were as much to blame revealed blatantly the Trump mindset everyone knew existed. We are no longer just talking about political flubs or distractions; we are talking about irreversible actions that could alter the history of the U.S.

It is scary to think about all of this. The U.S. is just south of us and discourse has a tendency to cross borders freely. We’re not immune to what is happening. However, this rhetoric’s advancement is not imminent. We have the capacity and opportunity to peacefully oppose it, and as Canadians, no doubt, we will.

Several months ago, only a week after the U.S. election, Canada’s largest city got a taste of the re-emergence of visible racism. Those riding a streetcar were horrified to witness racial epithets being hurled at a passenger with brown skin. The aggressor, who identified himself as a Trump supporter, later went on to claim he was proud to be a racist. But the people on that Toronto streetcar did not stand by and do nothing. They spoke out, they argued with the offender, they called police, they refused to let this misguided individual have the final say. In the end, the situation was resolved by police, and the victim was free to continue to ride the streetcar while the aggressor was not.

This was a small victory for the common good, but symbolically significant. It meant, as a united force, we can all protest racism effectively. All of us have an opportunity to stand up for what is good and right and to support others who do so as well. As we have seen in the U.S., it doesn’t take much to ignite a torch, but with unity and strength, we can make sure those torches are extinguished.

Jay Fallis grew up just outside of Orillia and is passionate about Canadian politics. He has a master’s in political science from the University of Toronto. He can be reached at jjmfallis@gmail.com.