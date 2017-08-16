One of Ontario’s longest-running triathlons will take centre stage in Orillia this weekend.

The 30th annual Northern Triathlon, a popular stop on the Subaru Triathlon Series, is expected to attract more than 700 athletes to the Sunshine City for its annual one-day run Sunday.

“This is the longest-running triathlon our organization puts on and, to be honest, it’s probably one of the longest in Ontario,” said race director Dave Mucyk. “One of our athletes who competed at the first event back in 1987 sent us some photos from that first event … It’s changed quite a bit.”

But what hasn’t changed is that the waterfront is an ideal base of operations for a triathlon, said Mucyk.

“We do a series of events in Ontario and I just think it’s probably the nicest park that we are based out of,” he said of Couchiching Beach Park. “There’s lots of space for the transition zone, the waterfront is pretty, and once the athletes get out of the city, the roads they use in Severn are quiet and nice. It’s a beautiful setting.”

The city’s location helps, too.

“The geographic location is also important,” said Mucyk. “It’s only an hour from Toronto, so a lot of people from the GTA come up for the day. It works well.”

Despite its idyllic setting and location, the number of participants has slowly been declining. In its heyday, almost 1,100 athletes invaded Orillia for the popular biking, swimming and running event.

“The sport itself is really doing well, but the difference is, today, there are a lot more events,” said Mucyk. “Last weekend, for example, there were four triathlons in Ontario. This weekend, there are three or four and there’s also a full Ironman in Mont-Tremblant, which is hurting our numbers a bit.”

With more events on the calendar, there are simply more options for athletes, he said: “To have over 700 athletes in Orillia for a one-day event is great. It will be an awesome day.”

The day kicks off at 8 a.m. when male and female athletes, queued up in their respective age groups, rush into Lake Couchiching for the swim portion of the Sprint Triathlon. After their 750-metre swim, the competitors jump on their bikes and face a challenging 33-kilometre race through the region before capping the event with a 2.5-kilometre run that culminates when they race toward the finish line at Couchiching Beach Park.

The other component of Sunday’s event is a tri-a-tri. That event, which starts at 11 a.m., is essentially an introduction to the three-discipline race. The tri-a-tri features a 375-metre swim, a 10-kilometre cycling component and a 2.5-kilometre run that is ideal for newcomers.

Registration for Sunday’s event can be completed at trisportcanada.com until Friday at 10 a.m. Participants can also register Sunday beginning at 6:30 a.m.

Sunday’s big race will be preceded by Saturday’s 14th annual Kids of Steel Triathlon — a swimming, biking and running event specifically designed for kids aged four to 15.

“It’s really a fun day, an opportunity to be outside at the beach and a great way to get kids active,” said Kids of Steel organizer Adele LeMaire.

The event attracts about 300 young athletes and features two check-in times. Kids aged four to nine can pick up race kits from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., while participants aged 10 to 15 can do so from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. All participants are encouraged to register online by Thursday, although race-day registration will be available. For more information, visit orilliakostri.com.

Because of the two days of races, transit service on the Laclie route is suspended Saturday from 8:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Local motorists are advised to avoid Bay Street Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning and to keep an eye out for cyclists and runners on local streets.

“We have sent over 3,000 resident notices to people along the route, but because it’s been going on so long, most people know about it and, for the most part, local residents have been great,” Mucyk said.

For now, the forecast looks perfect for the weekend events.

“We’re keeping our fingers crossed because it hasn’t been a great summer … but the athletes don’t even seem to notice,” Mucyk quipped. “I know we’re all looking forward to being in Orillia for the weekend.”

