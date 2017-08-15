Zach Hofer wants his fellow youth to step up and support one another.

The 13-year-old was with family, friends and supporters as he arrived on his bike Tuesday afternoon at the Orillia Youth Centre for his Zach Makes Tracks walk to the nation's capital, where he hopes to arrive Sept. 10.

When he gets tired, he reminds himself of his deadline.

“I know I can't stop,” he said. “We have a deadline we have to make — it's World Suicide Prevention Day.”

Hofer is running, biking and walking from Barrie to Ottawa to raise money for the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's future eight-bed child and youth inpatient mental-health unit.

“I have seen mental-health issues in my family and in classmates, and I wanted to do something about it,” he said, adding he takes inspiration from the likes of Terry Fox and Annaleise Carr, who, in 2012, became the youngest person to swim across Lake Ontario.

Hofer's original goal was to raise $10,000 for the program, but he has already collected more than $50,000, and that could be just the beginning.

“It's very inspirational,” said Kaila Willison-Cole, who visited the youth centre Tuesday to learn more about the campaign. “It opens your eyes to the fact that mental health doesn't get much attention. It's amazing he can do something like this being as little as he is.”

The 15-year-old Orillia girl said while it's great to see adults walk or bike to raise awareness of youth issues, it's might be more effective when youth take up the challenge.

“When adults do something like this, we feel they don't know exactly how we feel, because things have changed so much,” said Willison-Cole. “Youth should be doing things like this more often. It may be harder for us, but it's more impactful.”

Kevin Gangloff, executive director at the youth centre, said this encourages young citizens to step into more leadership roles where youth issues are concerned.

“You might not see the immediate impact now,” Gangloff said, “but you're planting those seeds that youth can support one another, and you just can't beat that.”

Hofer's mom, Shelley, said she is incredibly proud of her son.

“He's a quiet leader,” she said. “He's not doing it for the attention; he's doing it for all the right reasons.

"If we can help just one kid, it's going to be worth it.”

To support Hofer on his journey, and to learn more, visit zachmakestracks.ca.

