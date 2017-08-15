Saturday’s Steampunk Festival in Coldwater was the biggest one yet.

The Severn Township village shut its main street down for the first time in the festival’s seven years, allowing the steampunkers to wonder through Coldwater and artisans to set up shop on the road.

It was something festival chair Suzy Burtenshaw was ecstatic to see come to fruition.

“It’s been a long time to get the stores on board and put some money from their BIA into the event. This year, they’ve come on board with a large amount of money to pay for all the entertainment on the main street,” Burtenshaw said. “It’s been a long time coming, but everybody is working together now for the greater good.”

Right from the start, when Burtenshaw barely knew was steampunk was, she envisioned a festival that would bring together the Coldwater Canadiana Heritage Museum, heritage mill and downtown businesses in an effort to drive traffic into the community.

Thousands attended this year, easily surpassing the 6,000 who showed up for the 2016 edition. Such attendance can mean big money for area businesses. Burtenshaw used to the provincial government’s tourism regional economic impact model (TREIM) to estimate how much is flowing through the region because of the Steampunk Festival.

“TREIM ... says if you have 6,000 people at your event, it’s over half a million dollars of economic impact, with gas, food and hotels in the area,” she explained. “Festivals with original art like this can put over $1 million, easily, to the local economy.”

Members of the Clark family from Belleville were among those who travelled a significant distance to enjoy the event Saturday. Part of the festival’s goal is to get Coldwater known as a tourist destination, which can be difficult at times because of its size. Mary Clark even joked they had a hard time finding it.

But she and her husband, Derek, were there — and in costume — in support of their daughter’s love of steampunk.

“I really love steampunk. I’ve gotten into the cosplay and stuff like that,” said Sage Clark, who has been creating her character and outfit over the past two years. “It’s just different — old and artistic; all the different jewelry and accessories.”

Matthew Spattz and Chasity McKinnon are a local couple who have been active at the Steampunk Festival in the past. When they started dating, steampunk quickly became a shared interest.

“It’s one of our favourite things to do throughout the year, next to Halloween,” Spattz said.

McKinnon introduced Spattz to steampunk when they got together, and he’s been hooked ever since.

Her first Steampunk Festival was four years ago.

“I was going online and I discovered the fashion,” McKinnon recalled. “I really wanted to be able to go out and express myself, and enjoy it.”

