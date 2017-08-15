Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) is glowing with pride after being awarded the Positive Community Organization award at the Simcoe Pride gala this past weekend.

“OSMH is very honoured to receive this award,” said Nancy Merrow, OSMH chief of staff. “Our LGBT committee has made great progress in making OSMH a more inclusive hospital for patients, family and staff.”

In March 2014, OSMH created the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) committee for individuals interested in developing a welcoming, safe, nurturing and accepting organization for the LGBT community in north Simcoe County and Muskoka.

“The LGBT committee has made several positive changes to OSMH. We have made all the single-stall washrooms on the hospital main floor gender neutral, implemented staff education, and displayed a permanent Pride flag outside our emergency department,” said Shannon Hunter, co-chair of the LGBT committee. “Receiving this award means a lot to our hospital and the committee.”

The OSMH LGBT committee is working on more staff education for LGBT patient care and will also present at the Rainbow Health Ontario conference next year focusing on the health needs of transgender residents in the region.