This year's housing market has been as unpredictable as the weather.

Housing prices that climbed to stratospheric heights in March mellowed down to more seasonal temperatures in July.

"It's like seeing the tide go out and waiting for it to come back in," said Shaun Cathcart, senior economist with the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), of the levelling off of the province's housing market sales.

Cathcart said he doesn't believe the Bank of Canada's interest rate hike in July had as much effect as the provincial government's introduction of the Fair Housing Plan in late April.

The 15% non-residential speculation tax on non-Canadian citizens had the effect of tossing water on a fire, or an over-heated housing market.

"We'll have to wait to see how this plays out," he said. "It's very difficult to try to time a market."

To get a firm grasp on the last six months of the central Ontario real estate market, Toronto Real Estate Board's Stratus System punched out some numbers based on homes sold and inventory available in July 2017 versus when the market was hot in March, and compared them to this time last year.

In Barrie, there are currently 685 active listings.

Slightly more than 200 homes were sold in July at an average selling price of $471,822.

However, in the height of the real-estate storm in March, 272 homes sold but there was very little inventory with only 294 homes for sale at an average sale price of $570,199.

One year earlier, there were 260 homes for sale and 208 sold in July at an average price of $433,147.

While year-over-year average house price is up about 8%, the average sale price has dropped since March by 17%.

Peggy Hill, with Keller Williams Experience Realty, said the over-heated market had already started cooling before the provincial government stepped in.

"I think buyers were tired of fighting and just backed off on their own," Hill said.

One in every four real estate offers had problems, she said, adding at the height of the storm, in one evening they had 33 offers on the same home.

"It was terrible," Hill said. "It totally monopolized my office for two full days. I'd take this market over that all day long."

Across Canada, the national real estate association reports home sales dropped by just over 2% from June to July and that actual activity in July dropped 11.9% since last July.

In the Town of Innisfil, the average price in July was $570,686 compared to $726,621 in March.

Essa Township saw its prices jump from an average of $445,776 last July to $602,932 in March. They've since cooled off to a reasonable average price of $480,853.

Oro-Medonte Township house prices were one of the few that lost ground during the central Ontario market's sales eclipse.

Its July 2016 prices averaged out to $704,845, but now they're selling at $662,750. In March, the average price was up to $788,972.

Springwater Township hit a high of $685,000 in March and has since dropped to $660,726 which is a whopping 23% over July 2016, which boasted an average of $508,575.

A little farther north, the Muskoka, Haliburton and Orillia areas known collectively as The Lakelands, saw an increase of 11.7% over the first half of 2016.

While The Lakeland's waterfront property sales dropped by 19% compared to last June's numbers, the total value of waterfront property sold was $151.6 million, up 9% from June 2016.

The median price for residential non-waterfront property sales was $295,000 in June 2017 which was slightly more than an 11% increase over 2016.

On the snow-capped mountains of western central Ontario, last year's record sales weren't affected by March's metaphorical heat wave.

The Southern Georgian Bay Association of Realtors (SGBAR) encompassing Wasaga Beach, Clearview Township, Collingwood, the Blue Mountains, Meaford and part of Grey Highlands fell just over 30% on a year-over-year basis.

Homes sales in the SGBAR's eastern region, including the towns of Midland and Penetanguishene, Tay and Tiny townships, as well as part of Georgian Bay Township, dropped by almost 27% since 2016.

"Similar to what we saw in June, home sales remained at more moderate levels in July 2017, only a dozen sales below the 10-year July average, but obviously well off last year's record levels," said Stan Reljic, president of SGBAR in its quarterly report.

"That said, with overall supply levels still near rock bottom levels, the current market remains very much in favour of sellers, even with a subset of buyers having moved to the sidelines."

Prior to 2017's whirlwind of activity, Kraig Schwartz of Your Real Property Team at Sutton Group Incentive Realty, said the market is usually elastic.

"Before this year, it was steady and consistent, always growing by 5% to 6% on average each year," Schwartz said.

"This year was very, very strong with an average of about $100,000 above what homes had been selling for. They were in the mid-$560,000s, but are now back to the mid-$400,000s," he said.

Schwartz said the Barrie area always gets the ripple effect of the Greater Toronto Area, where the average home price was $919,449 in April, but by July had fallen to $746,216.

"With this much inventory now in Barrie, the last three months have very much been a buyer's market again," he said.

But not a renters market according to PadMapper.

Its August 2017 report shows Barrie is the third most expensive place to rent an apartment in Canada.

Topping out with Vancouver and Toronto at $1,990 and $1,850 respectively for a one-bedroom pad, Barrie's average price is $1,210, more than larger cities such as Montreal, Victoria and Ottawa.

Cathcart at CREA said the days of bidding wars may be over and although the market has cooled off somewhat, it won't remain flat.

"We've seen it before where people go to the sidelines and wait," Cathcart said.

"The consumer's psychology was impacted by the changes. Now we'll have to wait and see how this all plays out."

