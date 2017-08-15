New director at OSMH Foundation

The Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) Foundation has a new executive director.

Greg Parker, chair of the foundation's board of directors, announced the appointment of Mark Riczu, effective Aug. 28.

“I am very excited to be joining the OSMH Foundation. It will be a privilege to support the vital role OSMH fulfils as a community and regional health service provider,” Riczu said in a statement. “I’m eager to get to know more about the donors, staff, volunteers and residents across north Simcoe and Muskoka served by the hospital.”

Riczu comes to the foundation from Toronto, where he previously worked as the director of advancement and external relations for the University of Toronto, as well as an advancement officer for the North York General Hospital Foundation.

“Mark’s enthusiasm and expertise in philanthropy come at a pivotal time for the foundation as we continue to move our organization forward,” said Parker. “We could not be more pleased to have Mark join our team.”

Riczu has more than 10 years of professional fundraising experience in both the health-care and non-profit sectors, including the successful development and execution of three capital campaigns. He also earned a master’s degree in mathematics, a law degree as well as a master of business administration with specializations in corporate/commercial law and business consulting.

“In addition to a wealth of experience, Mark brings his passion for strengthening the foundation’s impact on improving patient care at OSMH,” said OSMH president and CEO Pat Campbell.