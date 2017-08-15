Letter: Consider all of the facts

Re Have some perspective, letter to the editor, Aug. 4

Bruce L. Jackson, a former Orillia Power board member, speaks to the monetary benefit of the sale of Orillia Power Distribution to Hydro One but is missing some “correct facts” when it comes to social benefits that are being sold out at the same time.

Hydro One is a mess, not only because of the Liberal government as he suggests, but because the corporate power industry lobbied for profits, sent industry out of Ontario (400,000 $30-per-hour jobs), under a Conservative government in 2000. It was also Orillia Power itself that lobbied the government for the heritage hydro contracts, which increased the price of water power by 60%. Orillia Power also endorsed the Green Energy Act, which led to 53 cent/kWh solar energy. All of this despite the fact that Orillia Power knew that the surplus of power meant we had to pay the U.S.A. to take our power since 2009.

We are paying them to take our one-cent water power, now in excess of $6 billion; at the same time they are now entitled to use our 1.6-cent market power without being charged the 11-cent Global Adjustment fee that the people of Ontario have to pay. This is why our hydro rates are going up.

Don’t forget that Hydro One is on the TSX and can be bought up by investors until full control of the revenue stream is in foreign hands, where profits are the only concern. The higher the price of power goes (or the higher the profits of Orillia Power), the higher the speed of the provincial debt is accrued to meet the hydro payments made by the MUSH sector, for example.

Then he speaks about attracting high-paying, everyday jobs just after Orillia Power walks two journeymen to the door without notice. He also fails to mention in his “correct facts” that Mayo Schmitt (Hydro One CEO) is replacing Canadian workers with American executives, as would happen to the rest of the workers at Orillia Power Distribution if the sale goes through.

Hydro One has also just applied for a rate increase for poles. They should be buying poles, not Orillia Power Distribution. Orillia gets a 1% decrease and the rest of Hydro One consumers get about a 15% increase.

It is my belief that anyone involved in cutting the public benefits of cheaper power for schools, hospitals, etc., should be investigated for corruption. How can anyone consistently argue the importance of money over a country and its people? Engineers, lawyers, accountants, politicians and a banker are not the only people that can rob us of our children’s security, livelihood and future, but they are doing a good job in this case. I agree with Bruce one thing: We should consider all the facts and keep things in perspective.

Maurice McMillan

Ramara Township