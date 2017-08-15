An Orillia doctor has been chosen as one of five physicians who will tend to Team Canada athletes at the upcoming FISU World University Games in Taiwan.

“I’m happy to be chosen and very excited to have this opportunity,” said Janet McMordie, a sports medicine physician who works out of Dr. Larry Bell’s Back to Function facility on Colborne Street. “We will stay in the athletes’ village, march in with Team Canada at the opening ceremonies … I’m amazed I get to do this.”

The FISU World Games will see more than 9,000 student athletes from more than 170 countries compete in 17 sports over the next two weeks. McMordie will be part of a 400-strong Team Canada delegation that includes more than 300 of the country’s top university athletes.

“The FISU’s Summer Games is second in size only to the Summer Olympics,” said McMordie. “There will be some amazing athletes. We have several athletes who were in Rio, many who competed in the Pan American Games and many who are working toward the Olympics. I’ve been in communication with a lot of the athletes and … you can just sense how excited they are.”

McMordie is also excited. She will be Team Canada’s doctor for swimming, diving, badminton and rhythmic gymnastics. That means every time a Canadian athlete is competing in those disciplines, she will be at the venue, alongside a physiotherapist, to keep an eye on athletes.

While the athletic events don’t begin until later this week, McMordie left Orillia Friday and is already busy with her colleagues, preparing for the intense weeks ahead.

“We go early to build the Team Canada clinic,” she explained. “We staff it during the day and evenings and we’re on call 24/7. The idea is to over-prepare, over-train, and the hope is you don’t need it. I’m bringing a big medical kit from Team Canada. It’s a massive, heavy thing that looks like it could survive a nuclear war.”

McMordie had to go through an extensive application process to be selected for Team Canada. Considering she just finished her sports medicine fellowship a little more than a year ago, she was surprised to be selected. She believes her background at McMaster University might have tipped the scales in her favour.

As a member of the Canadian Academy of Sports and Exercise Medicine, she is eligible to apply for a position with Team Canada.

“There are about 800 sports medicine physicians in Canada. The call goes out and you can choose to apply. It’s pretty intense. The committee and the chief medical officer tend to look for people, in this case, affiliated with a university, so my time at McMaster and my awareness of university sport helped, I’m sure.”

McMordie started her practice as a sports medicine doctor in Hamilton at McMaster’s sports medicine centre and served as team doctor for the men’s and women’s rugby teams; she travelled with both squads to their games and competitions.

While she enjoyed her gig at McMaster, her long-time boyfriend, Alex Meadley, also a doctor, had landed a job as an internist in Orillia. He grew up in Orillia — and grew up with Bell’s sons. When Bell learned McMordie was a sports medicine doctor, he invited her to join his multi-disciplinary clinic and carry on a long and proud tradition. Back to Function has been sending representatives to international sporting events for more than three decades.

“I have been to six Olympics, 20 world championships and over 100 international events, starting with the 1988 African Games,” said Bell. “So, this represents 30 years that Back to Function representatives have been on the world stage.”

That pedigree attracted McMordie to the clinic. But, she is quick to point out, in her everyday practice, she does not just treat athletes.

“I would say the majority of my patients are not high-level athletes,” she said. “I have many recreational athletes and weekend warriors and see a lot of people who have repetitive injuries from work. My main specialty is non-operative knee arthritis, so I have some extra training in that.”

Wherever she’s been, she’s been interested in lending her skills and expertise to athletes. She has volunteered her services at the 2017 North American Indigenous Games, the 2015 Pan American Games and Parapan-American Games and will help out at the upcoming Invictus Games in Toronto. She has also served on the medical team at non-athletic events such as the Boots and Hearts Music Festival and WayHome Music and Arts Festival at Burl’s Creek in Oro-Medonte.

Right now, she’s in the searing 45-degree heat of Taipei, preparing to help Team Canada athletes shine at one of the largest sporting events in the world.

“It’s a bit nerve racking because it’s my first ever time doing a big multi-sport games, but I’m sure once the games begin, I’ll be fine,” she said. “Being away from my practice for three weeks is tough and this is all volunteer, so there is an economic impact. But, I’m happy to be chosen. Who knows? Maybe someday I can play a similar role at the Olympics. It’s amazing, the doors that this career has opened. It’s very exciting.”

