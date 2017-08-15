Holistic Healing Fair happening Saturday

Is your mental health important? Your physical health? Mind, body and spirit all come together at an upcoming event.

Awakening Energy Events will host its third annual Holistic Healing and Wellness Fair this Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Highwayman Inn and Conference Centre in Orillia. There will be twice as many vendors as there were last year.

The event will feature several holistic health and wellness practitioners who will showcase their services, products and knowledge to help people make positive lifestyle changes to enhance and strengthen their personal healing and wellness.

“The Holistic Healing Fairs educate and inspire our local community to grow more conscious of their daily habits and lifestyle,” said event founder Vanessa Sieger. “It’s an opportunity to learn the importance of self-care, self-love and all of the amazing services offered right in your backyard. Anyone interested in holistic practices is urged to attend.”

In 2016, Sieger hosted her first holistic healing fair in Sudbury. She was inspired to host another and continue to share her message of raising mental-health awareness.

“I feel that mental health is so hushed in this day and age,” she said, “and this event presents an opportunity for everyone to come and learn about the many different holistic healing activities they can try. There are endless options to help alleviate the mental and physical stress that we face day to day.”

This year, the fair include more than 50 vendors with local experts who specialize in different areas of holistic healing and wellness practices. Guests can expect to find holistic practitioners, readings of all sorts, hand-crafted items, healers and wellness work, jewelry, books and more.

The event is sponsored by Orillia Wellness Network, EssentialYou, HEART Retreat and Whispering Song School of Energy Medicine and Teaching Lodge.

Admission is free and everyone is welcome. There will be free children’s colouring mandala pages, special performances, prizes throughout the day, and the first 50 attendees get wellness swag bags.

The fairs have expanded and taken place in communities such as Barrie, Timmins, North Bay, Cambridge, Muskoka, Sudbury and Espanola.

The list of vendors is available on the event Facebook page — Orillia’s Annual Holistic Healing Fair — and at holistichealingfair.com.