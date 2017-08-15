You know the songs: On Broadway, Under the Boardwalk, Save the Last Dance for Me, Up On the Roof, This Magic Moment, There Goes My Baby, and many more. So many more. They are etched into the memories of music fans worldwide and helped form part of the foundation of contemporary popular music.

What these songs have in common is they are all the product of a veritable hit-making machine better known to their millions of fans as the Drifters. The band is entering its fourth decade thrilling audiences in the United States, Canada and worldwide. Their show is high energy and visually entertaining, mixing the classic Drifters repertoire fans have come to know and love along with hits from the 1970s and 1980s done in the unique Drifters style.

Rick Sheppard is an integral part of that hit-making machine. He’s been there for more than 40 years. He joined the Drifters in 1966 and recorded with the group for Atlantic Records through the end of the ’60s. He has toured with the Drifters throughout the world and shared stages with the greatest names in show business.

Sheppard and the Drifters will be at the Midland Cultural Centre Friday for an 8 p.m. show. (Doors open at 7:30.)

Tickets range in price from $75 to $85 and can be purchased by visiting midlandculturalcentre.com or calling 705-527-4420.