Supporters of the 19th annual Barrie/Orillia CIBC Run for the Cure, taking place Oct. 1 at Heritage Park in Barrie, got together for a flag raising and pinky-swear at city hall Monday morning.

Friends, family and loved ones who have experienced breast cancer will show their support as they walk or run along Kempenfelt Bay.

This year's run-day will mark the 26th year of the event and the 21st year CIBC has been title sponsor.

Held in communities across the country, over the years the events have raised nearly $5-million for breast cancer research.

Acting-mayor Doug Shipley holds the Run for the Cure flag along with run co-director Shelley Irwin and, behind her, CIBC district vice-president Raymond Lang.

