Sun City Swim swoops up almost $20,000

Close to $20,000 was raised during the 26th annual Sun City Swim Saturday morning.

More that 35 swimmers took part in either a 1km swim at Fern Resort or a 4km jaunt across the lake from Fern to Couchiching Beach Park in Orillia.

It was a great first swim for new executive director of the Child Advocacy Centre Simcoe/Muskoka Tracy Carter.

“Exceptional well,” she answered, when asked how she thought the morning went, pointing to the bright sunshine that greeted the swimmers during their journey across the lake. “We're going to use that money to help the children and families who come into our centre.”

They funds raised will also be used to help open a new centre in Barrie, providing more access to children in the southern portion of the county who need the kinds of services offered by the advocacy centre, such as providing access to the external agencies in the region that provide hands-on help to the victims, including counselling and therapy.

The organization will also stretch that figure for every penny available.

“That money will go a long way,” Carter said. “We're very efficient in our operation. It goes toward any advancements in our centre.”

Recently, upgrades have been made in the group's medical room and the technology in the centre.

Derek Mackenzie was the first swimmer out of the water in the 4km swim. He did the course in about 1:11:00, a little off the pace he had hoped for. The swim, he said, was wavey.

Still, it was a great moment to share with his two daughters, 14-year-old Tess and 11-year-old Meagan, who were both doing the full course for the first time.

“It's a good cause,” he said. “I try to inspire my kids (and) keep everybody moving.”

Paige Padden was the first youth swimmer in the 1km. The member of the Channel Cats team also appreciated supporting a good cause. She also just likes to get in the water and get moving.

“It's just enjoyable,” she said. While it was a windy swim, at 00:12:11, she was a bit quicker than her normal pace. “I just like it.”

pbales@postmedia.com

twitter.com/patrickbales