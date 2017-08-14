Only one of the 25 teams in the Ontario Junior B Lacrosse League ends its season with a victory. For every other team, the year ends in disappointment.

For the Orillia Experience Nissan Kings, their season concluded — as it did the year before — with the team being swept in the first round of the playoffs. Despite that, it was the second-straight promising year for Orillia after years as the league’s laughingstock.

The Kings snuck into the playoffs with a respectable 9-10-1 record, before meeting their match against the Akwesasne Indians in the playoffs. Akwesasne made it to the Eastern Conference finals before losing to the Clarington Green Gaels. In the league title series, Orangeville defeated the Green Gaels to win its second consecutive provincial crown and punch a ticket to the Founder’s Cup in Saskatchewan.

While the Kings are not in the Founder’s Cup conversation yet, they have turned the corner since Rob Blasdell took the helm as general manager two years ago. His first order of business was hiring Canadian Lacrosse Hall-of-Famer Jim Meredith as coach. The duo has worked well together to rebuild the team.

The good news for local lacrosse fans is both plan to return.

“As far as I know, after talking to the coaches last (week), I believe they are all planning on returning,” said Kings president Joel Campbell. “That’s a good thing not only because of their expertise in the game, but for the stability for the organization. It’s a big plus (and) it helps to attract new players.”

There is a need to attract new players. The Kings have big holes to fill after losing four key athletes who are now too old to play junior lacrosse. Outstanding defender Mitchell Swailes, veteran forward David Wilkie and Tyler Conn, who was acquired by the Kings last year, have all played their final junior lacrosse game. But the biggest shoes to fill are those of Matthew Campbell, who has led the Kings in scoring for three years in a row. The two-time Kings’ player of the year finished sixth in league scoring this year after netting 52 goals and adding 41 assists in 19 games. In his six-year Kings career, the talented, hard-working forward amassed 283 points.

Those graduating players were among those recognized at the Kings’ season-ending awards banquet last week at Kelsey’s Restaurant. Here are the individual award winners: Jordan Roberts earned the Boyd Balkwill Most Improved Player award; goalie Dylan O’Rourke won the Robert Wilkie Most Dedicated Player award; Owen King was named most sportsmanlike player; Nevin King was named defensive player of the year; Michael Montgomery was recognized as the Kings’ top rookie; and Matthew Campbell won two major awards — the Cam Devine offensive player of the year and the most valuable player of the year.

