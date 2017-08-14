Letter: Keep it simple

While Maxime Bernier campaigned for Conservative party leader, he had visions of less complicated government with simpler rules to run Canada.

Canada’s rules for income tax are the second-most complex in the world — second only to the U.S.A.’s. Our government is right now proposing more complications.

Complicated tax rules allow deductions to reduce taxable income; business gets operating and maintenance expense; wage earners deduct health costs or charitable gifts, etc. — all of which we stupidly waste many valuable hours squabbling over to try and “make best for our own situations.” All the while Canada’s productivity and competitiveness go down.

The sale taxes (GST and PST, now HST) are flat taxes, simply and quite uniformly applied. They are hardest on low-income earners who desperately need all their income to survive — but I can’t imagine how it can be simply tapered to offer appropriate relief.

Mr. Bernier proposes a very simple flat percentage tax on gross income, the only complication being a “no tax” shield for very-low-income earners. Tax preparation for filing for such a tax would save millions of man hours in personal and professional accounting every year and it would load more of the tax burden on those who can afford it. Suppose the flat percentage income-tax rate is 15% of gross income. A person averaging $20 per hour ($40,000 per year) would pay only $3 per hour ($6,000 per year) for our wonderful government benefits; one earning $300 per hour ($600,000 per year) would pay $45 per hour (90,000 per year) for the same benefits.

Sounds unfair to the well paid, but the flat-rate HST probably makes the pain sharing more tolerable.

I hope Maxime Bernier and all our politicians can make Canada simpler and more prosperous.

Paul Bennett

Orillia