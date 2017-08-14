Traffic was heavy Monday morning along Highway 11 southbound for the nearly 12 km stretch between Burl's Creek Event Grounds and the Highway 400 split, a sure sign Boots & Hearts Music Festival was finished for another year.

The slow stretch – which made a 10 minute drive take 20 minutes – was a sure sign festival goers stayed as long as they could in their campsites, either due to the necessity of sobriety or a desire not to see the weekend end.

Honestly, probably a bit of both.

“I'm having a blast,” said Kayley Galindo, Sunday afternoon. She travelled from Colorado to join friends at her first Boots & Hearts. “Everybody is so friendly; it's a really good environment. So, even when there's a ton of rain and everyone got evacuated, everyone was in a great mood and the party went on.”

The weekend could have had a much less enjoyable outcome for the 35,000 or so on site, after a severe thunder storm swept through the area Friday night and forced the evacuation of the event grounds for approximately two hours.

“We ran for our lives,” said Gord Allen, a Pefferlaw resident who was in the park when the thunderstorms hit. As chaotic as that sounds, Allen said he never really felt any danger as about 15,000-20,000 people were forced to exit the park.

“It was very orderly,” he said. Returning was similar. “Same thing. The people were excellent getting back in. They moved along really fast and we got in at a good rate.”

The storm rolled in just around 7 p.m., with the thunder and lighting preceded by a torrential downpour. Just before Dan + Shay were supposed to take the main stage, the call was made to evacuate.

A few hundred quick thinking VIP ticket holders made a beeline for the barn, the only permanent structure on the event grounds to wait out the rain; they were the only non-staff members to remain inside Burl's Creek. Festival goers were told to seek shelter in their vehicles. Staff members scurried, trying to find room in the closest trailers to their locations.

Two hours later, the grounds were re-opened, with headliner Keith Urban taking the stage about 30 minutes later than his scheduled 9:15 p.m. set. Dan + Shay's set was moved to the Front Porch Stage immediately following Urban's.

The evacuation was led by the on-site security team and the festival goers were generally impressed with how it went. So were the external emergency services in attendance.

"When inclement weather has the potential to impact a significant outdoor event, such as the Boots and Hearts concert weekend, the time that goes into all aspects of planning and preparation with all our partners is truly worthwhile and that was evident on Friday night," wrote Sgt. Peter Leon of the OPP in an e-mail.

County of Simcoe Paramedics concurred.

“We were here to support any injuries that happened during the evacuation... if there were any medical emergencies that took place within the campus or the (concert) bowl or within the grounds,” said Supt. Patrick Hervieux. “It went as smooth as could be.”

No one was injured during the evacuation, Hervieux said. There were some weather-related muscular-skeletal injuries, from slips, trips and falls, but nothing occurred in the moment.

Hervieux said his paramedics dealt with a steady stream of patients throughout the weekend, transporting several to hospital for further treatment, but neither the ailments nor the patient volume exceeded what had been expected.

Republic Live hasn't provided an official comment on the neither the evacuation nor the weekend as a whole. Official attendance figures have also yet to be released.

pbales@postmedia.com

@patrickbales