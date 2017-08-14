Drivers charged

Orillia OPP laid impaired-driving-related charges Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

At about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police were notified of a possible impaired driver on Highway 11. A short while later, they saw the vehicle in a ditch.

Michael Francis, 58, of Oro-Medonte, is charged with impaired driving. He’ll be in court Sept. 19.

Just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Orillia OPP officers were called to Carlyon Line in Severn. There, they arrested 30-year-old Billie Daroch, of Newmarket, for care and control over 80. She’ll answer to the charge in Orillia court Sept. 5.

The weekend’s first impaired arrest took place Friday at about 10:15 p.m. While on patrol, Orillia OPP observed a vehicle at Tudhope Park and investigated. An Orillia man, 59-year-old Thomas Beasley, was charged with impaired care and control and care and control over 80. He’ll be in Orillia court Sept. 5.