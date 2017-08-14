Digging for deep thoughts

Somehow I ended up on the email list of isha.sadhguru.org. How I got there, I have no idea since there are probably only two or three of us in the United States, Canada, and even beyond, capable of understanding his wisdom.

Sadhguru holds conferences all over the place. I haven’t been to any yet because he won’t accept cheques unless they are certified (fat chance of that), but I will someday. This world-famous guru is a mystic and comes up with all kinds of wise sayings, which is quite different from my friends, who never say anything wise at all. Nor do I, and if I do, they were stolen from someone else. I have come up with brilliant ideas in the middle of the night, but by morning, they seem to lose their brilliance and revert to sheer stupidity.

His wise saying in today’s posting is “Power doesn’t corrupt. People are corrupt. When they become empowered, it becomes apparent.” Why couldn’t I come up with something earth shaking like that? Even if I do come out with an absolutely dazzling bit of witticism, I find Mark Twain or Stevie Leacock said it a hundred years ago, only they used it in the right place. I tend to blurt out my words of wisdom in mixed gatherings and I am asked to apologize, then leave.

Granted, occasionally, I do come up with a zinger on my own, like, “Only a Canadian would invent the brassiere. Who else would come up with an article of clothing that opened at the back? That’s like building a Cadillac with no doors and the only way to get in is to climb through the back window.”

That was from a book, My Sexual Adventures and Other Failures, I must someday get around to sending to a publisher. There is a whole chapter on brassieres. (You better send your husband out of the room, ladies. He will never understand what we are talking about from here on.)

I don’t remember seeing bosoms when I was in Grade 8. If there were a few, although I doubt it, I probably thought they were symptoms of some dread muscular disease or migrating mumps that affected some of the girls but not all. I would have known whatever those bosom things were, they were not contagious. Otherwise, a man from the East York health department would come to your house and put a red quarantine sign in your window. That meant everyone had to stay home, including the dog, and your mother had to boil your clothes.

And, of course, the strapless — I should explain for the benefit of the simple-minded and hockey players, a strapless gown is a dress with the shoulders are left bare. The top is held up by sheer bravery or, in some extreme cases, duct tape.

Logic tells us the everyday ‘Over the Shoulder Jane Russell Full Figure Maidenform’ is going to look ridiculous here and something had to be done. The governments of the Free World, recognizing the urgent need for a solution, stepped in with the necessary funding. As soon as they finished the atom bomb project at Los Alamos, the leading scientists of the Allied Forces coalition met at Jane’s house and came up with the strapless.

Now, mind you, in the 1950s, the strapless bra was still in the experimental stage. There were a number of bugs and design problems that had yet to be worked out. To begin with, some sort of support system had to be devised that could withstand the weight without cracking one or two ribs. Since titanium wasn’t readily available at the time, cast-iron bars were driven through the top of the cups and anchored to the waistband by a series of steel girders and rivets. The resulting bra was quite serviceable and, had it not weighed somewhere between 40 and 50 pounds, would have been quite popular.

At least I think that is how they were invented.

Jim Foster is a columnist for the Packet & Times. He can be contacted at fosterjames@rogers.com.