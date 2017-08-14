Crash in Severn sends two to hospital

Two people were transported to hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Severn Township Monday afternoon.

Just after 2:30 p.m., a black Nissan Rogue was travelling east on Division Road West when it slammed into a northbound haulage truck on Burnside Line. The intersection is controlled by a stop sign for traffic on Division and it is not known if the Rogue came to a complete stop at any time.

Burnside Line was closed at Brody Drive while emergency crews cleared the scene and police investigated.