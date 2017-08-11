Local lacrosse coach earns provincial honours
Orillia Lady Kings coach Terry Bullen, left, is awarded coach-of-the-year honours by Ontario Women's Field Lacrosse officials including commissioner John Mayo, far right, also of Orillia. (SUBMITTED)
Long-time Orillia Lady Kings coach Terry Bullen was recently recognized by Ontario Women’s Field Lacrosse (OWFL).
After several years of working with a variety of local teams, Bullen helped shepherd the Orillia U19B team to a bronze medal at the OWFL Provincial Championship last weekend.
During that event, the OWFL awarded Bullen coach-of-the-year honours for that age group.