The Orillia Farmers' Market has a new manager.

Amy Mangan, of Orillia, began her new role effective Friday, replacing Pat Lowen, who held the position for almost five years.

As market manager, Mangan is the primary contact for vendors and responsible for the operation and marketing of the market.

“It was the farmers' market gatherings starting some 175 years ago that led to the establishment and incorporation of Orillia as a village in 1867,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “On behalf of council, I am very pleased to welcome Amy Mangan in her new role as market manager. She is very passionate about our community and I am confident her energy will see continued market growth and success under her leadership.”

Mangan was raised locally and has worked with events in the area for many years, including the Mariposa Folk Festival, Orillia and District Arts Council, and Roots North Music Festival. She is also a dedicated local volunteer.

“We're excited to have Amy at the market,” said Kathy Webb, chair of the market management committee. “Amy brings a variety of experience as an event co-ordinator, artistic director and liaison, and the committee is anticipating that she will be able to take our unique market to the next level with her skills in strategic planning and the development of local partnerships.”

Celebrating 175 years on Aug. 26, the Orillia Farmers' Market is one of the longest-running farmers' markets in the province and boasts a range of locally produced food, special events and handmade crafts from around Simcoe County.