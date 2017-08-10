Two hurt in crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Laclie Street and Sundial Drive put two people in the care of paramedics Thursday afternoon. The collision, which took place at about 2 p.m., involved a silver Buick and a black Audi. Information about the cause of the crash and the extent of the injuries was not available by press time. (PATRICK BALES/THE PACKET & TIMES)
