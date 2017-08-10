Students need to think fire safety: official

The Orillia Fire Department is reminding students and parents to ensure safety and emergency requirements are met at their future accommodations.

“When we’re sending our children away to schools, we want to make sure we’re sending them to safe places,” said Terry Duff, fire inspection officer with the Orillia Fire Department.

He offered insight into what students and parents should be looking at when looking for a place to rent, and he outlined some of the regulations landlords should follow once they decide to offer their building for rent.

“When people decide to rent, they should take out building permits to make sure they can have it there,” said Duff. “Some places aren’t zoned for rooming houses or it’s only zoned to be a triplex or three units.”

Going by that, he said, if the advertisement for the property says “renting four or more rooms in a house,” it might not be legal.

The most important items to check for are working smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms.

“When you’re going through the building, check the smoke alarms and CO alarms and make sure they’re working,” he said. “If they’re in there and working, that’s good. If they’re in there and not working, that should get your back up a bit. Because what else are they not maintaining?”

Duff said parents and renters should also make sure there are fire separations between units, as well as a proper exit in case of fire.

“They want to make sure there is some type of home-escape plan,” he said. “They should check to see if there are too many extension cords all over the building. That means there’s something wrong with the wiring (and) it could overload the circuit and cause a fire or blow a fuse.”

The Lakehead University Student Union is also offering information and conducting an awareness campaign throughout the year to keep students up to date on their rights as tenants, said Jessica Kearney, the union’s vice-president.

“This past year, we noticed a number of student were asking questions regarding tenancy,” she said. “As a result, this year, we’re implementing a campaign providing students with information about what their rights are as tenants, including can tenants come in to the room without their permission, how many people should be living in the house at a time and smoke alarms.”

“This is going to be an ongoing thing we’re going to have on campus this year,” she added. “We wanted to make sure all students were aware what it is they should be asking their landlord and be aware of before they move into a home.”

For more information, students can contact Leigh Castle at leigh.castle@lusu.ca or visit the student union office on campus.

Duff said if problems arise and the fire department investigates, an order can be issued under the Ontario Fire Code to ensure compliance. That could include removing tenants, securing proper building permits or installing fire separations. As well, the landlord could face a fine of up to $50,000 and/or up to a year in jail.

If landlords are not sure if they have fulfilled safety requirements, or if parents are not certain about the building’s safety codes, they can contact the fire department at 705-325-5215 to set up an inspection.

More information on fire safety and safe housing is available at orillia.ca/en/livinginorillia/studenthousing.asp.

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog