Chris White was the architect of a rare feat Aug. 2 at the Hawk Ridge Golf and Country Club.

The local golfer recorded what’s known as an albatross on the par five, 10th hole on the Meadow Next course.

Some feel an albatross — scoring a two on a par five — is more difficult than a hole-in-one.

White hit his second shot into the hole to pull off the accomplishment, which was witnessed by golfing buddies Ron Groom, Dave Shaw and Ted LaPalm.