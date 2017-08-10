Racing down the stretch, with another runner breathing down her neck, Orillia’s Katelyn Ayers gave it everything she had, squeezing every ounce of energy out of her spent body, sprinting to a bronze medal in a thrilling finish in the women’s 800-metre race at the Canada Summer Games.

“I finished four-one-thousandths of a second ahead of her,” she said with a mixture of relief at the result and disbelief at how close the photo-finish was. “It was very, very close … I was really happy to get the medal.”

Winning a bronze medal for Team Ontario was a silver lining of sorts for the Orillia District Collegiate and Vocational Institute graduate who has become one of the country’s top collegiate runners over her four years with the University of Guelph, where she won multiple Canadian Interuniversity Sport medals in both cross-country running and track and field. The day before the 800-metre competition, Ayers was disappointed with her fifth-place showing in the 1,500-metre race.

Ayers bolted to a solid start in the 1,500-metre race, but when another runner stumbled, a restart was ordered.

“They called us back to the line, and my positioning just wasn’t as good as the first time and I got boxed in on the rail,” she said. “It was a pretty disappointing finish for me.”

That disappointment threatened to bleed into the next day’s event.

“I was a bit down on myself after the 1,500, but I was fortunate enough to have my teammates, family and friends there to help me rally to get mentally focused again for the 800,” said the 22-year-old. “I was pretty tired mentally and physically, so I just told myself that there’s two laps between you and down time, so give it your all. I was proud of how I was able to bounce back and happy with the bronze.”

Regardless of the results, Ayers said she loved every minute of her experience at the national multi-sport, Olympics-like event in Winnipeg.

“It was an absolutely amazing experience,” she said with a smile. “It totally exceeded all my expectations. It was so well organized and professional. The prime minister came to the opening ceremonies and I was able to shake his hand, so it was really cool.”

While it was a memorable experience, Ayers, a nominee for Orillia’s Athlete of the Year award in 2012, hopes it’s another step in her journey to represent her country at the world’s biggest sporting event: the Olympics. Now that she’s a newly minted university graduate, she is excited to see how she compares to other athletes on the fast track to the Olympics.

“I’m ready to start this next chapter, to move beyond varsity and see what post-collegiate life is like as a runner,” said Ayers, who has been, when possible, glued to the TV screen, cheering on Team Canada track and field athletes at the world championships in London. “I have friends racing, so it’s pretty inspiring. It’s where we all want to be.”

For now, it’s time for a bit of respite from competition. However, it’s also time to begin her post-secondary life, work-wise. While at the Canada Summer Games, she learned she landed a job as an agricultural journalist with farms.com — a job she never envisioned when she began her agricultural studies four years ago.

“Originally, I was thinking more agricultural science or crop genetics, but I’m really excited about this opportunity,” she said. “Communication is such an important aspect of agriculture. And, it allows me to continue to live in Guelph so I can train here and continue to work toward my goals.”

Ayers was one of several Orillia athletes to reach the podium at the Canada Summer Games. Rama First Nation baseball star Denny Benson helped lead Team Ontario’s softball squad to a gold medal, while Oro-Medonte cyclist Brody Sanderson won a silver medal in the men’s cross-country mountain-biking competition. He and Oro-Medonte’s Gunnar Holmgren also helped Team Ontario win a bronze medal in the sprint relay, while Orillia’s Soren Meeuwisse earned a bronze medal in the women’s mountain-biking event in which Oro-Medonte’s Jenn Jackson garnered silver.

