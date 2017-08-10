Letter: Shining example

Re Doing it for the kids, Aug. 8

Excellent article on Rob Jenkins's work with UNICEF and the thousands of Syrian refugee children in Jordan. Everyone in Orillia should be justly proud of Rob's humanitarian work.

As Mehreen Shahid pointed out, he was also very instrumental in assisting our local Mariposans 4 Refugees group in early 2015 getting organized and in February 2016 actually welcoming a family of six Syrians. It was also another example of Orillians pulling together as so many citizens, families, businesses and city council all pitched in with various contributions, making the transition from a refugee camp to Orillia almost seamless.

Orillia at it's very best.

Richard Johnston

Orillia