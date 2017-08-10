The OPP's longest-serving uniformed member has started the next chapter of his life.

Const. Adrian Kooger officially hung up his hat and retired July 31 from the Orillia detachment, 50 years after beginning his career as a police officer May 8, 1967.

“I miss going to work and I miss a lot of the guys,” said Kooger, who, with his wife of 46 years, Lynda, has four adult children.

“I miss the activity of policing and talking to people from all walks of life.”

Kooger's first posting was at the Toronto (now known as Downsview) detachment, where he provided security at Queen's Park and the provincial force's general headquarters when it was located in that city.

From there, he transferred to the Brechin detachment in 1968.

Kooger, 71, said that represented a different time for the provincial force, which once had detachments in smaller locales, including now-shuttered branches in Bradford, Elmvale and Stayner.

“Now, it's go big or go home,” said Kooger, who lives in Ramara Township. “(OPP) doesn't have the the same rapport with the smaller communities it once did.”

In 1976, Kooger, also known fondly as “the Koog,” transferred to the Orillia detachment, where he completed his career that saw him serve the citizens of Ontario under the direction of nine OPP commissioners.

Insp. Pat Morris, commander of the Orillia detachment, said Kooger's 50 years of service is believed to be the longest-ever run with the force.

“I have incredible respect for Adrian Kooger,” Morris said, noting Kooger always showed tremendous dedication toward his job, working night shifts driving a cruiser in his last years with the force, patrolling Ramara.

“He pursued investigations like a dog with a bone. He cared a great deal about the community, both professionally and personally. He's a very committed individual.”

During his time with OPP, Kooger was heavily involved in the 1990 murder investigation of 13-year-old Cumberland Beach resident Leah Sousa. The case remains unsolved.

He was also working at the Brechin detachment when Atherley had four domestic murders in 1973 and 1974, including a double shooting and another house fire later ruled a homicide.

“They were all totally unrelated,” said Kooger, who will be feted Sept. 7 during an event at the Couchiching Golf Club.

Kooger said he has seen a lot of changes in his career — both technological and societal.

“Society has changed significantly. Since I started, the issues have become more complex and there are lot more people living in the area.

“Drugs were always illegal and, next year, the government's going to legalize marijuana,” said Kooger, who describes himself as a news junkie, reading four newspapers daily.

“As well, things that were crimes then, such as gambling, are now pursued by the government or promoted by the government.”

Kooger, who has run for the Christian Heritage Party in the past, didn't rule out running in the next federal election under the party's banner.

“I'm fairly conservative, both socially and economically,” he said about another potential foray in the political arena. “Never say never.”

