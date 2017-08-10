Cat comes back with gold

The Orillia Channel Cats Swim Club’s Flora Haslem recently raced to gold at the Ontario Open Water Championships at Professor’s Lake in Brampton.

Haslem, 14, raced in the five-kilometre event in a time of 44:30, winning the gold medal in the 14-16 age category. The second-place swimmer from Etobicoke came in 32 seconds after Haslem.

During the same weekend, the Canadian Open Water Championships were taking place, and Haslem’s time of 44:30 would have her placed sixth nationally in the same event.

“We are very excited for Flora. She is a hard worker and is very deserving of the top spot,” said head coach Meredith Thompson-Edwards.

Haslem’s mother, Channel Cats coach Tatum Haslem, was coaching her daughter at the event.

“I was surprised to see her coming around the last buoy in first place. It was pretty exciting,” her mom said. “Open water is her passion and it definitely showed during this race.”

Haslem hopes to be able to participate in the Canadian National Open Water Championships in the near future.

“Swim Canada has to look at the qualifying standards for next season. We are hoping they base the times on actual open-water racing as opposed to distance freestyle events raced in a pool. The two are totally different,” said Thompson-Edwards.