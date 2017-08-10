A new local business isn’t for those with an axe to grind.

But axes of various shapes, sizes, colours and weights are plentiful and available to be thrown at circular, wooden targets at Orillia’s Ax Men axe-throwing club.

“It’s exciting, and everyone who tries it loves it,” said Kerri Scott, who, with partner Rob Petrangelo, officially opened the new enterprise Thursday.

“It’s a little like playing darts, but it’s magnified 100 times.”

Located in a business park just off Memorial Avenue, the Ontario Street location features a fresh look with five cages, each containing two spruce bull’s-eye targets and a bar/viewing area.

While the activity has proven popular in other locales, the couple said there was nothing like it available locally.

“Here, there’s nothing to do — well, except go to Costco,” joked Petrangelo, who works at Casino Rama, while Scott works for OPP.

Scott said the activity appeals to everyone because effectively throwing an axe relies more on technique than a person’s size or strength.

The business hopes to soon have its liquor licence in place and plans to begin hosting weekly youth and adult leagues this fall.

“We’re also available for corporate event and parties and can host round-robin tournaments,” Scott said. “There are a lot of different options.”

But both Petrangelo and Scott emphasized safety is paramount, with strict rules in place to ensure all axes are thrown from within the confines of the five caged areas, and that participants wear closed-toe footwear.

Anyone aged 13 and older can throw axes, but parents and/or guardians must sign for participants younger than 18. Those younger than 16 require a guardian present at all times.

For more information, visit axmen.ca.

