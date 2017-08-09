A new era is about to dawn for the Subaru of Orillia Terriers.

The local provincial Jr. C hockey team will kick off its pursuit of redemption next week when training camp begins under the watchful eyes of new coach/general manager Keith Penna. He is replacing Randy Salmon, the only coach the team had known since its rebirth in 2013.

“Orillia has always been a hockey town,” Penna told the Packet & Times when he took the helm. “I’m well connected and I want to help build a strong program for Orillia. I’m looking forward to aggressively going after kids and building the team.”

With that in mind, many newcomers are expected to lace up their skates in an effort to impress Penna as they strive to crack the starting lineup. While there will be many new faces, Penna is not exactly starting from scratch. He has a veteran goalie, a pair of solid blueliners and a dynamic one-two punch of forwards up front.

Andrew North, who played well between the pipes after being acquired in a late-season trade last year, is expected to be the team’s No. 1 goalie this winter. Brendan Dale, who served as North’s backup late in the year, will also be back.

Captain Jake Shaw and his linemate, Marty Lawlor, who finished one-two in team scoring and were among the league leaders in most offensive categories last year, will also be back to provide much-needed scoring punch.

Blueliners Konnor Blimke and Matt Vince are expected to return to help anchor the defence, while Ryan Jones, Jarod Bourne, Ben Garrett and Corey Miller will also be back.

There are some significant holes to fill, however. Kyle Fischer, a valuable, intelligent player who could play both offence and defence, has left Orillia for post-secondary school, as has forward Shane Carroll. Mitchell Pellarin has signed with St. Catharines of the Jr. B loop and defenceman Jake Semmens has opted to play closer to home and will suit up with Kirkland Lake of the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League.

The Terriers’ training camp will open Aug. 14 at Rotary Place when prospective players hit the ice at 4 p.m. The Terriers will also have training-camp sessions Aug. 15 and Aug. 16 from 8:30 to 9:20 p.m. and Aug. 18 from 4 to 5:50 p.m., all at Rotary Place. The Terriers will host an exhibition game Aug. 26 when they battle Penetang in a 5:15 p.m. contest at Rotary Place.

It was Penetang that ended the Terriers’ season a year ago. Despite a mediocre, roller-coaster season in which they compiled a 15-27-0 regular-season record and finished sixth in the eight-team league, the Terriers jumped to a surprising 3-1 series lead against the Kings in the first round of the playoffs. But Penetang stormed back to win three straight games to eliminate its local rivals.

It was the second-straight disappointing season for the Terriers. The year before, the rookie-laden squad limped to a 1-16-1 start, got hot late, but ended the year with a disappointing 11-25-2 record and missed the playoffs for the first time.

But Penna is looking forward, not backward. He knows the type of player he needs to turn the Terriers into a winning team again.

“We are in a new era of hockey — breaking traps, refusing to give the puck up, controlling the neutral ice and specialty teams are really important. The game is still a simple game. Great teams control that two-thirds of the ice and the rest will look after itself … I know it works.”

Now, it’s just a matter of finding the right athletes who can play the way Penna envisions. He has lots of time to work his magic; the season doesn’t begin until mid-September. The will Terriers open the 2017-18 season Sept. 15 when they host Schomberg in a 7:30 p.m. contest at Rotary Place.

