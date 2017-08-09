Sports briefs

Orillia holding on to top spot

The Orillia National Nutrition senior team returned from Bracebridge with two more wins to remain atop the Simcoe-Muskoka Senior Softball League.

In the first game of the double header, Orillia struggled early to manufacture runs but eventually came alive in the late innings thanks to two home runs by Kevin Truax and a perfect plate appearance from Rick Todd en route to a 17-9 win. Wayne Martin and Robb Barsevich shared pitching duties for the win.

The second game was a much closer affair, with Orillia bats once again silent until the late innings to post a 9-5 win. Dave Boatman hit a no-doubt dinger, while Truax was perfect at the plate. Barsevich and Martin again kept the Bracebridge seniors off balance by rotating pitching duties.

National Nutrition will host Penetang-Midland Tuesday morning at Tudhope Park, with only six games remaining in league play before a year-end tournament hosted by Huntsville.

Back in the running

Local runners, husband and wife Nancy Konyu and Tim Payne, competed this past weekend at the Ontario Masters Athletics Track and Field Championships at Varsity Stadium, University of Toronto.

Konyu, 62, ran her best 5,000-metre time in the past few years in 27:54 to win silver in the 60-64 age group.

Payne, 67, ran a strong 1,500-metre race in 6:12 to take bronze in the 65-69 age group.

In the 800-metre event, Payne ran 2:59 for bronze in the same age group. This was Payne’s first time in a couple of years coming in below the three-minute mark.

These performances were considerably better than those at the National Senior Games in June.

Next up is this weekend’s North American/Central American/Caribbean Track and Field Championships at the Pan Am Stadium at York University. Konyu and Payne will be running the same distances as they did at the Ontario event.

Rockettes go one for two

The Theo’s Eatery Ramara Rockettes U14 girls soccer team earned a tie and win in its past two games.

The Rockettes played a scoreless draw against Huntsville. Elaine Treash got the shutout for Ramara.

In their next game, they beat Wasaga Beach 3-1. Ramara goal scorers were Krystal Priddle, Carmen Barcelona and Mackenzie Monaghan. Treash got the win in net.

Running for Gilda’s Club

A regional service that helps residents who are dealing with cancer will get a boost from an event this weekend in Bracebridge.

The Bracebridge triathlon will include more than 10 triathlon and duathlon events ranging from the Give-It-A-Tri triathlon to relays, through to the Olympic-distance triathlon.

MultiSport Canada is again partnering with Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka, a free program of social and emotional support for anyone who is feeling the impact of cancer. Gilda´s Club is a place to find inspiration in a community atmosphere with others who are facing cancer.

Gilda’s Club runs more than 260 support groups each year for those diagnosed with cancer, as well for their family and friends, and this year it is working toward raising $5,000 at the Bracebridge event.

The races will take place Aug. 12 and 13 at Anne Williams Memorial Park on Santa’s Village Road.

To learn more, visit multisportcanada.com/bracebridge. To register for another MultiSport Canada event, go to multisportcanada.com.