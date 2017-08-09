Eve Lumes always wished she could do something to help the young homeless people she saw on the streets of downtown Ottawa.

“I always thing that it could be me if I wasn’t so lucky,” said the 12-year-old. “And I thought it would be great if I could so something about it.”

When her mother asked Lumes and her brother to accompany her on the cross-country fundraising bike tour Sea to Sea, Lumes jumped on the opportunity and joined the dozens of other riders going from Vancouver to Halifax while raising money to battle poverty in developing countries, as well as North America.

Lumes trained every weekday since September to be able to ride up to six hours each day on the tour that started June 26 and ends Aug. 31.

When they started out, it was hard to ride long hours each day, she said, but she’s built up her confidence and stamina as she approaches the end of the fifth, and her final, leg that in Ottawa Saturday.

For Rod Ledeboer, a rider south of the border who is going all the way, the camaraderie and scenery are a good way to stay focused and keep going.

“You learn to persevere,” the Sioux Falls, S.D., resident said during a stop Wednesday at Orillia Christian School. “It’s a mental and physical struggle, but I psych myself up in a variety of ways. Sometimes I think about my granddaughter, or focus on the next destination or talk to my fellow riders.”

Out of the 135 riders who joined the tour for a week or two wherever they could, 54 signed up to make it to the east coast and contribute to the $1.5-million target, which, according to the website, has now been surpassed.

Sea to Sea is organized by two non-profits — Partners Worldwide and World Renew, which was formed out of the Christian Reformed Church (CRC) of North America, said Terry Barnes, tour director, adding more than 60% of the riders are members of the CRC.

The money goes toward projects in developing countries.

For the rider, the tour serves two purposes, said Barnes.

“One is to get riders and all donors to become more aware of poverty, not just globally but locally, too,” he said.

The other goal is to provoke thought and action among participants so they will go out and take action against poverty in their own communities.

That was one of the reasons why Peter Slofstra, a retired CRC pastor, and his wife, Marja, decided to join the tour 12 years after they first participated in the cross-country ride, which was named by Peter.

What keeps them going each day is a mix of faith and community support, he said.

“Every day, we know we have to reach the next day’s destination,” said Peter. “Today, we set out from Meaford to Orillia, a 135-km ride. The mental game we play is to tell ourselves, ‘We’re going to cycle 25 km to the first rest stop, and from that to the next.’ Once you’ve had that five- to 10-minute break, you’re energized to go to the next target.”

For Marja, the source is more spiritual.

“When it really gets tough, I will just say to myself, ‘This may hurt or may be tough, but the people I’m riding for don’t have a cozy, comfy home to go to,” she said. “So what if I hurt a little bit? I have that light at the end of the tunnel, whereas a lot of people in dire poverty don’t even have that. And that keeps me going, too.”

For more information, please visit seatosea.org.

