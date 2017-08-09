Brandon Amyot says he grew up confined in the gender-identity boxes created by society.

“I struggled a lot with depression and (thoughts of) suicide because I felt like society was pushing me into a box,” said the president of Fierté Simcoe Pride. “I felt like I had to fit in with a certain idea of what it meant to be a man or a woman. I didn’t fit either of those.”

Growing up on a farm in Springwater Township didn’t help, Amyot said.

“Growing up, I didn’t really have an understanding of what the outside world was like, especially in terms of sexuality and gender,” said the Barrie resident. “I didn’t have language for that; there were no conversations around it — not in school, not

at home.”

The experience can be isolating, Amyot said this week after the Pride flag was raised at the Orillia Opera House, marking Fierté Simcoe Pride Festival celebrations across the county.

“I hear that experience a lot with people across the county,” Amyot said. “They feel isolated. They feel lonely, and they’re confused. So, it’s really important that we have these events in every little community throughout our county so people have a resource to come and connect with people just like that.”

At 16, Amyot finally found the language to express a true identity: “I’m a two-spirit, queer, non-binary person. Essentially, I use ‘they/them’ pronouns and I don’t identify with male or female. I describe my sexuality as queer because it better describes who I am.”

Several community partners were present at the flag raising, including city council members, Lakehead University Student Union representatives and staff from Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH), which formed an LGBT committee in 2014 to address their health-care needs.

“Some of the needs are an understanding of definitions and how people identify, and identifying people with pronouns they accept as their own,” said Philip Hough, co-chair of the committee, adding a family isn’t necessarily a mom, a dad and a child.

One of the biggest initiatives undertaken by OSMH was to increase awareness and tolerance among staff so they could better address the needs of the LGBT community.

In the next three months, OSMH will be working with the Local Health Integration Network to complete a study that will focus on the health needs of transgender residents in the region, said Nancy Merrow, the hospital’s chief of staff.

“We have a monthly article in the hospital newsletter that is ongoing education and awareness of what it means to be a safe space for the LGBT community as a health-care facility,” she said. “We have all-gender washrooms in the hospital now. If you’re a trans person, you don’t have to figure out which washrooms to use.”

Mayor Steve Clarke believes Orillia is already an inclusive society and is becoming more so.

“Celebrating it with events like this and those going on this week raises awareness,” he said. “Any time you raise awareness and get to know people who are involved in some of these organizations and see how wonderful they are, it becomes very easy to get along with them.”

Following the flag raising, the festival organizers invited participants to the Orillia Public Library for the launch of the book, Queering Social Work Education. On Thursday, a Trans Pride March will take place starting at Veterans’ Memorial Park at 5:30 p.m.

Events are taking place across the county. For more information, visit fiertesimcoepride.com.

