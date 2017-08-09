Partner with the province

Last week, the province released a summary report of the consultation for the Huronia Regional Centre land (which they apparently have renamed the Huronia Regional Centre Campus).

They three key recommendations are under the heading “Ownership of the Land.” The first is “the land should not be sold for private development.” Good.

The second and third contradict each other, with one saying the land should be sold to the city, and the other, “The Province should donate the land or retain ownership of it, while transferring control to the City of Orillia or Huronia Cultural Campus Foundation.” (The latter does not use the word “foundation” officially anymore.)

I like the second of those two. I have maintained that land transferring between levels of government has already been paid for by taxpayers and it’s a nice accountant’s fantasy to get millions on the legers for offloading property — except the exact same taxpayers get to pay for it all over again. Transferring title for $1 is the way it used to be, at least prior to the 1980s, so reading those words in the report is encouraging.

This is a nice shot in the arm for the Huronia Cultural Campus (HCC). This doesn’t mean their project will materialize any faster than a snail climbing uphill, but at least they can move ahead on stronger footing.

One thing not addressed in the report is what happens to all of the buildings. The OPP has its heart set on some of them, but there are still a number of others (the Pav, the apartments) I think would be useful for some of the HCC contemplations. I am not aware of any others interested in those buildings, and leaving them hanging like this likely means they will decay further and eventually be torn down, which would be a tremendous waste.

It would be useful for the city and the HCC folks to pursue the option to use the land and let the province retain ownership. This would be beneficial to the HCC, having a silent but useful marketing partner for its vision.

Art stars

Next weekend would normally be the time for Starry Night, but it’s moved to Aug. 26. It’s one of the most successful events the arts community puts on annually.

Over 13 years, the event has grown to 34 venues. The Arts District is ground zero and there are 12 on Mississaga Street.

The point is to sell art and, once again, a draw is happening and one lucky person will win back the amount of his or her purchase price, up to $500.

At the same time, the restaurants downtown have a Farm to Table Dinner promotion happening. Of course, you can always eat at the participating restaurants, but for this, you’re going outdoors on the street. (Cocktails start at 4:30 p.m. at the opera house.) All of the food comes from farms near Orillia and you can get tickets ($100) on the events page at downtownorillia.ca. The Orillia Food Council is also having a Local Food Festival earlier in the day at the downtown Orillia Farmers’ Market.

And, the Paul James Band is playing at the Geneva Event Centre the same night.

Get busy

The weekend of Aug. 19 will be a busy one. The Classic Car Show is happening downtown all day. George Canyon is playing at the opera house in the evening.

Across the lake, the 32nd annual Chippewas of Rama Powwow happens on the 19th and 20th. The grand entry is at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19 and at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 20. Admission is $10 per day, or $15 for the weekend.

On the 18th, the Old Dance Hall Players have an improv show at the Geneva Event Centre at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15, and I understand they are selling more quickly than previous outings. Get them at olddancehallplayers@gmail.com. Aug. 19, Hells Bells, which usually plays the Classic Car Show, is returning — except, of course, indoors. Aug. 20, a fundraiser for Toronto General and Western Hospital Foundation — the place where Max Durnford had a kidney transplant and Janet-Lynne Durnford donated hers — is at 1 p.m. The Old Dance Hall Players and Liz Anderson are performing.

Not enough? A Teen Town reunion is happening at the Barnfield Point Recreation Centre Aug. 19. Celebrate still being able to remember the Pav. Wake up Sunday morning wondering what happened to the car. (You can leave it at Tudhope Park overnight.) Robbie Lane and the Disciples are performing. Get tickets ($30) at Alleycats Music, C.C. Pants and Brewery Bay Food Company.

On the 20th, the Orillia Jazz Fest has another warm-up gig with Brian O’Kane on trumpet joining the Joe Huron Trio at Era 67 at 5 p.m.

Steampunk’d

This weekend, it’s all about gadgets and costumes at the Coldwater Steampunk Festival. This thing is getting out of hand with its stupendous growth in the past few years. Plan to go early Saturday just to find a parking spot. The opening ceremonies are Friday at 6:30 p.m. Actually, they have a vintage car show Thursday night in Coldwater’s downtown. There’s stuff happening all day Friday, but the big show is all day Saturday. For details, go to steampunkfestivalcoldwater.com.

The Orillia Waterfront Festival is happening, well, at the waterfront all weekend. The big event is the annual cardboard boat race Sunday at noon.

The Orillia Museum of Art and History (OMAH) has Part 3 of Elemental Mariposa up. The Main Street is about the evolution of our main street. The opening reception is Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. There are three other exhibits to see. Aug. 16, they have a Lunch and Learn with Patti Agapi at lunchtime. They’re getting too predictable with event titles.

Lee Contemporary Art (5 Peter St. S.) has a new exhibit of Dan Nuttall’s work up. He won the last Carmichael Landscape Show at OMAH. Down the hall, Suite 204 is showing off its freshened-up gallery. Down the hall some more, see new works by Baby Ian at Studio, one night only — Friday at 7 p.m.

Thursday, the Geneva Event Centre has four bands (Rue Bella, the Tradesmen, Coconut Navy and the Noolands) playing, starting at 8 p.m.

Swartz's shorts

• The New Sunshine Festival’s next play, The Night the Lights Went Out on Broadway (the evening Ethel Merman died), starts Aug. 14 at the Orillia Community Church. There is a group special. Get tickets at newsunshinefestival.com or by calling 705-242-8011. Norm Foster’s hilarious Bedtime Stories ends its run at the Orillia Opera House Friday. For tickets, call 705-326-8011. Another play, Weekend Comedy, starts Aug. 16.

• Coming up: The Brownstone has Tell You Soon in Thursday night; Jessica Pearson and the East Wind is in Saturday. Wendy Whalen is at the Orillia Farmers' Market Saturday. Lake Country Grill has Steph Dunn in Wednesday; Even Steven plays Aug. 19. Dunn also plays Era 67 every Thursday. Jamie Drake hosts an open-mic jam at McCabe’s Fridays at 8 p.m. Dav Langstroth hosts storytelling at the Port of Orillia Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. Darrin Davis leads a songwriting circle the last Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Orillia Public Library. The Markham Concert Band plays the Sunday-evening Aqua Theatre concert this week; Movies in the Park at the Aqua Theatre has Harry and the Hendersons Saturday at dusk: Aug. 16, see Gimme Shelter. The Dressed for Success folks have a fundraiser, a trivia night, at Lake Country Grill Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.; entry fee is $80 for a four-person team. Craig Cardiff has his fifth annual concert cruise on the Island Princess Aug. 27; tickets cost $30 in advance and can be purchased at thebigevent.ca. The Orillia Youth Centre and the OPP have roller-skating at ODAS Park Saturday at 11 a.m. for International Youth Day — free for the first 200.