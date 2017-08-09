Letter: Too late?

Re Delay of hydro sale a welcome move, point of view, Aug. 3

Kudos to the editors for the excellent editorial. You clearly outlined the serious outcome of our council making this decision. I feel that the decision to sell to Hydro One is the single most damaging decision made by this council. In time, the current council members will have moved on, but Orillia residents and their children will be left to suffer under the crippling financial weight of this decision.

Is it too late to stop this?

Angela Mearns

Orillia