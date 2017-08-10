Katie Holmes has landed the coveted lead role in the movie adaptation of Rhonda Byrne’s New York Times bestseller The Secret.

Hitch and Sweet Home Alabama filmmaker Andy Tennant has already signed on to direct Bekah Brunstetter’s screenplay and now Holmes has been added.

The self-help book, published in 2009, became an instant bestseller and spent over three years on the New York Times bestseller list, selling 30 million copies worldwide. It has also been translated into 50 different languages.

It’s not the first time the project has been filmed - the book spawned a documentary which was released on DVD in 2006.

In Tennant’s film, Holmes will portray a hard-working young widow with three children who hires a handyman to repair her house following a storm, according to Deadline.

Producer Robert Cort says, “Our filmmakers have created a compelling family love story that embodies the principles of The Secret. We intend to make a film as funny, emotional and endearing as its message is hopeful.”

And author Byrne is firmly behind the new project, stating, “I am so excited that the film version of The Secret is finally here. This movie will not only be a great thrill for The Secret fans across the planet, it’s also certain to ripple out and touch millions more people.”

Meanwhile, Holmes will also feature in director Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming Logan Lucky and she also has a cameo in the upcoming all-women Ocean’s Eight, which will hit cinemas next summer.

She is also heading back to school after reportedly enrolling at Harvard Business School.

She confirmed her new challenge by sharing a snap of her seat in the school’s lecture hall on her Instagram page and writing: “I’m so thankful and excited to be @HarvardHBS with so many brilliant people.”