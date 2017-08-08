You get what you give

When this year’s municipal budget was announced by mayor and council, it included the creation of a new part-time position for a community garden co-ordinator. This forward-thinking investment placed Orillia alongside cities across Canada that are actively investing in community garden projects. The benefits are clear and go beyond a simple transaction of growing and harvesting vegetables.

We are at the halfway point of a garden season that lasts six months in our area, making it an appropriate time to check in with the our first community garden co-ordinator and gain perspective on how this role has developed.

Ellie Ruggles was hired for this position and brought significant experience and skills to the job. One of the major focal points of the role is the High Street Park community garden, which was established in 2011 on the city-owned property. Other priority areas are an allotment garden in partnership with Lakehead University and collaborating with other individuals and organizations.

“Since this is a brand-new position, I’ve had the excellent opportunity to help shape the city’s involvement in community gardening with help from John McMullen, the manager of parks, and a number of community stakeholders,” said Ruggles. “This summer, we’ve started an allotment garden pilot project in partnership with Lakehead University and I’ve organized weekly volunteer drop-in sessions at the High Street community garden on Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.”

An allotment garden offers garden plots to groups, families and individuals, and they maintain and harvest the plot. A communal garden, like the one at High Street Park, involves everyone helping maintain the space, and anyone is able to harvest produce. With that in mind, the High Street Park garden is looking to attract more visitors, volunteers and community members.

There will be an open-house drop-in event at the High Street community garden Aug. 16. Orillians are invited to drop by between 5 and 7 p.m. to learn more, offer input and get involved.

“One of the city’s goals for this summer is to talk to residents about which format of community gardening people are most interested in participating in,” explained Ruggles. “Our goal is to get more people gardening and growing healthy food.”

The city is has also developed a questionnaire around community gardening and is encouraging residents to offer input. Surveys are available at city hall or at orillia.ca/gardens. They will also be available at the open house Aug. 16.

Community gardens only work with community member involvement, and this is a perfect time to jump in. There are opportunities for all ages and skill levels, and the benefits might surprise you. When asked about these benefits, Ruggles was quick to identify local food production, education and awareness (especially for the children and youth who frequent the High Street Park garden), exercise and health that comes with spending time outdoors, and the strong social connections that can be formed by spending time working with others.

Summer can be a busy time, but the returns we get from community gardening are well worth the investment. On Aug. 16 and every Wednesday throughout the summer, visit the High Street Park garden to discover what you can give to this initiative and, also, the positive things you will get in return.

For more information on the open house and community gardens in Orillia, email eruggles@orillia.ca or call 705-330-1473.

Ross McIntyre is a director at Camp Couchiching and the Couchiching Community Initiative. He is passionate about outdoor education and community building. This column profiles community organizations dedicated to Orillia and opportunities for local youth engagement. If you have a column idea, email rossmcinty@gmail.com.